Will Russell Westbrook Come Out of Retirement to Join Thunder? Sam Presti Responds

Russell Westbrook has been retired for barely two months. Yet the Oklahoma City Thunder‘s sudden injury crisis has already prompted a question few expected anyone to ask this early in the season.

Would general manager Sam Presti consider bringing the former MVP back?

Presti addressed that possibility Monday after confirming that Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace will undergo surgery following injuries sustained during Sunday’s 108-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

His response made one thing clear: Finding another player isn’t his immediate priority.

Sam Presti Addresses Russell Westbrook Thunder Return

During Monday’s news conference, a reporter directly asked Presti whether he had considered bringing Westbrook out of retirement.

“I haven’t thought about anything relative to the roster spot,” Presti said.

“I understand the question, but all I’m really focused on right now is players, getting them the right support, and then helping everybody with our group realize that, you know, we have a tremendous challenge in front of us.”

Presti acknowledged the difficult road ahead but expressed confidence in Oklahoma City’s ability to respond.

“We have to come together and keep grinding, which I think we will do,” he said.

The Thunder executive offered no indication that the team had approached Westbrook or planned to do so.

Instead, his remarks centered on the recovery of Williams and Wallace.

Williams suffered a fractured left fibula and dislocated left ankle against the Clippers. Wallace sustained a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Both players need surgery, with recovery timelines to be determined afterward. They are out indefinitely, putting a dent in the Thunder’s championship amid a 3-0 start.

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Russell Westbrook’s Oklahoma City Legacy Remains Strong

Westbrook announced his retirement Aug. 12 after 18 NBA seasons, including 11 with the Thunder.

His connection with Oklahoma City stretches back to 2008, when Presti selected him fourth overall in the NBA draft.

Westbrook helped lead the Thunder to the 2012 NBA Finals alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden.

He later won the 2017 NBA MVP award after becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double over an entire season.

Westbrook retired with nine All-Star selections and an NBA-record 209 career triple-doubles.

His final season came with Sacramento, where he averaged 15.2 points and 6.7 assists in 64 games.

Although those numbers suggest he could still contribute, any comeback would require Westbrook to reverse his retirement decision.

There is no confirmed indication that he intends to do so.

Thunder Have Bigger Concerns Than Filling Roster Spot

Oklahoma City’s injury problems follow a significant offseason roster overhaul.

The Thunder traded Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe to manage their salary commitments and avoid the second luxury tax apron.

Those departures reduced the experienced perimeter depth available to coach Mark Daigneault.

With Williams and Wallace sidelined, Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso and Jared McCain could assume larger responsibilities.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks has also identified disabled player exceptions as a possible avenue for roster relief, subject to NBA approval.

However, Presti’s comments suggest the front office isn’t rushing toward an outside addition.

For now, his priority is helping the Thunder navigate the difficult circumstances together.

Presti also offered reassurance about the injured players’ futures.

“They’ll be back on the floor wearing our jersey competing,” he said.

The Westbrook reunion question may continue to intrigue Oklahoma City fans. But Monday’s response made clear that Presti is thinking first about the players already on his roster.