Thunder Dealt Unfortunate Chet Holmgren News Hours Before Cavaliers Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2026-27 season hoping to build on their championship success. However, injuries have already created challenges for the defending champions. Several players have been sidelined, putting pressure on the team’s depth and rotation.

Their next challenge comes against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland is also dealing with injury concerns. Both teams will look to manage their absences and maintain momentum during this demanding stretch.

Off the court, Oklahoma City is making important decisions about its young roster. Recent option moves involving Jared McCain, Thomas Sorber, and Nikola Topic highlight the franchise’s long-term plans.

Chet Holmgren Ruled Out as Thunder Face Growing Injury Concerns

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren for Monday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He continues to recover from a knee injury.

His absence adds to an already lengthy injury list for the defending champions.

Holmgren isn’t the only key player unavailable to Oklahoma City. Jalen Williams is recovering from ankle surgery. Cason Wallace is also sidelined with a shoulder injury that requires surgery.

The Thunder’s injury report also lists Alex Caruso (ankle sprain), Nikola Topic (recovering from back surgery), and Thomas Sorber (recovering from knee surgery). These absences leave Oklahoma City with fewer rotation options against Cleveland.

Holmgren’s absence is particularly significant given his role in the frontcourt.

Without him, the Thunder must adjust their rotation. They will also need to find other ways to maintain their defensive presence against the Cavaliers.

Cleveland is also dealing with injury concerns. The Cavaliers ruled out Jaylon Tyson with a right ankle sprain. Peyton Watson is listed as questionable with right hamstring tightness.

With several contributors unavailable, the Thunder will need strong performances from their healthy players. Their depth will be tested early in the season.

Thunder Exercise Options on Jared McCain and Thomas Sorber, Decline Nikola Topic’s

While Oklahoma City manages its injury concerns, the franchise is also making important roster decisions.

The Thunder exercised their team options on Jared McCain and Thomas Sorber. However, they declined Nikola Topic’s option.

The team’s official announcement confirmed the decisions involving McCain and Sorber. Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced the moves.

Oklahoma City exercised McCain’s fourth-year contract option and Sorber’s third-year option.

McCain has appeared in 96 career NBA games, including 14 starts. He has averaged 10.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 19.8 minutes per game.

The Duke product was selected 16th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Oklahoma City acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers on February 4, 2026.

Sorber was selected 15th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. He joined the league after spending one season at Georgetown University.

During that campaign, he earned unanimous Big East All-Freshman Team recognition. He also received All-Big East Third Team honors.

Topic, meanwhile, remains unavailable while recovering from back surgery. His contract option decision is separate from his injury recovery. It also doesn’t confirm that the Thunder have released him.

With Holmgren and several other players sidelined, Oklahoma City faces a challenging stretch. The team must manage its injuries while continuing to develop its young roster and plan for the future.