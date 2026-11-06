Thunder’s Latest Signing Reveals Unexpected Alex Caruso Connection

The Oklahoma City Thunder may have uncovered more than additional roster depth with their latest signing. General manager Sam Presti brought Dalen Terry to Oklahoma City, reuniting the former Chicago Bulls first-round pick with someone who helped shape his NBA career.

That player is Alex Caruso, one of the Thunder’s most valuable defensive veterans. Terry recently revealed that Caruso was more than a teammate during their time together in Chicago. He was a mentor whose playing style became a blueprint for Terry’s development.

“I always thought my niche in the league could be like Alex Caruso,” Terry said in comments shared by Full Court Press. “And even though we’re a little different, I just think that I could see him and I could see myself.”

Dalen Terry Reveals How Alex Caruso Influenced His Career

Terry explained that Caruso regularly helped him understand defensive responsibilities and prepare for the demands of an NBA season. That relationship began early in Terry’s career, when both players were members of the Bulls.

“So it was always easy to ask him in the off-seasons what he did to prepare for the seasons and even in the game, different coverages and stuff,” Terry said.

The comparison becomes particularly interesting when examining their career production per 36 minutes, a statistic that estimates what players might produce with equal playing time.

Caruso has averaged approximately 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals per 36 minutes. Terry’s corresponding figures are 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals.

Those similarities deserve attention, although they do not establish that Terry offers the same impact. Caruso has built his reputation through elite defensive anticipation, positioning and performance in meaningful games. Terry still must demonstrate that his production translates into a consistent role.

Nevertheless, Terry’s rebounding, passing and defensive activity suggest there is something worth developing.

Thunder Have an Intriguing Opportunity With Dalen Terry

Oklahoma City officially announced Terry’s multiyear signing Wednesday, adding a 24-year-old wing with 218 games of NBA experience. Injuries to several important rotation players have increased the Thunder’s need for additional depth.

What makes Terry particularly intriguing is his familiarity with the defensive philosophy Caruso represents. Oklahoma City prioritizes versatility, communication and players willing to contribute without dominating possessions.

Caruso’s mentorship could help Terry adapt to those expectations.

“And A.C.’s always been a coach on the court,” Terry said. “Even my rookie year and my second year when he was there, he always helped me. So I always appreciate him for that.”

Terry is not another Caruso simply because their statistics resemble one another. However, learning directly from an established defensive specialist gives him a meaningful foundation.

For Presti and the Thunder, that connection could make this signing considerably more valuable than an ordinary depth addition.