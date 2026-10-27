Thunder’s Isaiah Hartenstein Gets Playful Pushback From Teammate Over Jalen Williams Tribute

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a reason to appreciate Isaiah Hartenstein’s wardrobe choice. The center wore a Jalen Williams jersey, offering support for his teammate. However, the gesture also prompted Cason Wallace to send a text that gave the story an entertaining twist.

Asked by Justin Martinez how he found the jersey on short notice, Hartenstein explained that the purchase was not recent. He had bought it from the team shop the previous year. An injury interrupted his original plan to wear it for Williams.

“Actually, I got it from the team shop,” Hartenstein said. “The funny thing is I got it last year to wear for Dub, and then I think I got hurt, so I couldn’t wear it.”

Isaiah Hartenstein Explains His Jalen Williams Jersey

That background makes the gesture meaningful. Hartenstein already wanted to represent Williams before this occasion arrived. The jersey had been waiting for an opportunity to come out.

Wallace noticed the picture. According to Hartenstein, his teammate responded with a question about why Williams was receiving the jersey treatment. The exchange supplied some humor around an otherwise supportive moment.

“Cason texted me when he saw the picture and was like, ‘Oh, so you’re not wearing my jersey?’” Hartenstein said. “And I was like, ‘I already had a Dub jersey.’”

There is no reason to turn that exchange into a disagreement. Hartenstein’s explanation presents it as playful banter between teammates. Wallace’s text added a detail to a gesture centered on Williams.

“So I might have to find a Cason jersey so he doesn’t get his feelings hurt,” Hartenstein said.

Cason Wallace Adds Humor to Thunder Teammate’s Tribute

For Thunder fans, the appeal is getting a glimpse of relationships that exist beyond the game broadcast. The public sees players sharing possessions, defensive assignments and celebrations. A jersey purchase and a joking text show another side of how those connections develop.

Hartenstein did not need to deliver a statement for his choice to carry meaning. Wearing a teammate’s name is a way to show support. Explaining that he owned the jersey added a detail fans would not have known from the photograph.

Wallace’s response made the story lighter without taking away from that support. Hartenstein could explain the purchase while leaving room for another jersey in his collection. The conversation remained about teammates acknowledging one another.

The Thunder have plenty of basketball matters to address. This moment offered something smaller worth appreciating. Williams got the tribute, and Wallace made sure he was not forgotten. For Thunder fans, this moment offers a reason to smile during a difficult stretch for some of their favorite players.