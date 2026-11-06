OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Gets Special Message From James Harden

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a special connection to James Harden, and that relationship produced another memorable moment following Wednesday night’s 124-116 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Harden, who began his NBA career in Oklahoma City, made a point of recognizing injured Thunder star Jalen Williams after the game. The former MVP shared a photo of himself wearing Williams’ player-exclusive basketball shoes, accompanied by a personal message.

“It’s only right @jalenjdubwilliams PE in Okc! Missed your energy out there champ,” Harden wrote on Instagram.

Williams subsequently reposted Harden’s message to his Instagram story, adding, “shoutout Uno man !!!”

James Harden and Jalen Williams Share Special Thunder Connection

The exchange carried additional meaning because Harden was drafted third overall by Oklahoma City in 2009. He spent his first three NBA seasons helping establish the Thunder as championship contenders alongside Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook before being traded to Houston in 2012.

Williams represents a newer generation of Oklahoma City basketball, one that has already delivered a championship of its own.

Although their Thunder careers never overlapped, the connection between Harden and Williams extends beyond their shared organization. Both are Adidas athletes, and Williams has frequently worn player-exclusive editions of Harden’s signature sneakers.

Their relationship has also developed into something meaningful away from the court.

In March, Adidas featured both players in a promotional video teasing Williams’ eventual signature shoe. Harden even showed Williams a reserved space in his sneaker collection, symbolically welcoming the younger star into the signature footwear business.

Williams later confirmed that his own Adidas signature model was in development.

Thunder Star Receives Respect From Former Oklahoma City Favorite

Wednesday’s gesture was particularly fitting because Harden was returning to the city where his NBA journey began. Rather than making his visit exclusively about competing against his former franchise, he used the opportunity to recognize one of Oklahoma City’s current stars.

Williams was unavailable for the matchup, meaning the two could not share the court. Nevertheless, Harden made sure his presence was felt through a thoughtful tribute.

The Cavaliers guard finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists, although Oklahoma City ultimately secured the victory.

For Thunder fans, the exchange offered another reminder of the franchise’s remarkable basketball history. Harden helped build Oklahoma City’s original championship aspirations, while Williams is helping define its present.

It is not often that two important chapters of a franchise’s history intersect through something as simple as a pair of basketball shoes.

But for Harden and Williams, the gesture demonstrated that their connection extends beyond competition, with mutual respect remaining evident even while representing different NBA teams.