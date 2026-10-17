Thunder’s Jared McCain Reveals Unexpected Conversation With Mark Daigneault Before Playoff Breakthrough

The Oklahoma City Thunder have built a championship-caliber roster loaded with young talent, but sometimes the biggest opportunities arrive when players least expect them. For Jared McCain, that moment came during last season’s NBA playoffs, when head coach Mark Daigneault delivered news that completely changed his postseason experience.

McCain wasn’t necessarily anticipating a significant role in Oklahoma City’s playoff rotation. In fact, the young guard admitted that he initially expected to spend most of his time observing, learning and preparing for whatever opportunities might eventually come his way.

However, following the Thunder’s playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Daigneault approached McCain with a message that caught him off guard. What followed was a hilarious exchange between the two that McCain recently shared during an appearance on The Old Man and the Three podcast.

Jared McCain Reveals What Mark Daigneault Told Him Before Thunder Playoff Opportunity

“I didn’t know what to expect, and me and Mark had a talk,” McCain said, via The Old Man and the Three. “It was just like, be ready and stay ready.”

McCain explained that he wasn’t expecting to receive meaningful playing time, especially with Oklahoma City competing for another championship.

“I didn’t expect to play. I was going to just observe, but after the Phoenix series, Mark came up to me and said, ‘I’m probably going to play you in this series.'”

Naturally, Daigneault wanted to make sure his young guard was prepared for the moment.

“He said, ‘Are you going to be good?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be up.’ He was like, ‘What are you talking about, it’s going to be up?’ I’m like, ‘It’s up,’ and he didn’t understand what I was saying, but I was excited.”

The exchange offers an entertaining glimpse into the relationship between Oklahoma City’s head coach and one of the team’s young players.

Daigneault was trying to determine whether McCain was mentally prepared for the pressure of postseason basketball. McCain, meanwhile, was simply excited that his opportunity had finally arrived.

The guard also admitted that nerves were part of the experience, which is understandable considering the circumstances. Playoff basketball presents an entirely different challenge from regular-season competition.

Every possession becomes more important, defensive intensity increases and mistakes can carry enormous consequences.

For a young player who wasn’t originally expecting to contribute, suddenly being told to prepare for meaningful minutes could easily become overwhelming.

However, McCain described the experience as the most fun he had ever had playing basketball. That admission says plenty about his mentality. Rather than allowing the pressure to consume him, McCain embraced the opportunity to compete alongside teammates pursuing an NBA championship.

It also highlights something that has made Daigneault such an important figure in Oklahoma City’s development. The Thunder have established a culture where young players are expected to remain prepared, even when their immediate roles are uncertain.

Opportunities can arrive without much warning, and the organization needs players capable of responding when their numbers are called.

McCain’s story is a perfect example of that approach. He entered the postseason expecting to learn from the sideline and suddenly found himself preparing to contribute on basketball’s biggest stage. For Thunder fans, the conversation also provides another reminder of how much confidence Daigneault places in his roster.

McCain might not have understood exactly when his opportunity would arrive, but when the coach finally delivered the news, his response was immediate. It’s up.

And judging by how McCain remembers the experience, that unexpected conversation became one of the most memorable moments of his basketball career.