OKC Thunder’s Nikola Topic Decision Comes With $60 Million Implication

The Oklahoma City Thunder made three consequential moves involving their young players, exercising contract options on Jared McCain and Thomas Sorber while declining Nikola Topic’s. Those decisions established different paths for three prospects. Now, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman has provided additional context explaining why Topic’s situation deserves a closer look.

According to Martinez, Oklahoma City will save $60 million through its decision to decline Topic’s option. He described the move as another step in the organization’s effort to retain its established core. That explanation shifts the discussion from a prospect’s uncertain future to the financial challenge of keeping a contender together.

Justin Martinez Explains Thunder’s $60 Million Decision

“OKC will save $60 million with its decision to decline the option on Nikola Topić,” Martinez wrote. “This should be viewed as a continuation of the cost-saving moves OKC made this summer. It’s another step towards retaining the core of the team.”

The reported figure gives fans a reason to view the decision beyond Topic’s individual salary. Martinez’s update does not provide a detailed breakdown of the calculation. The $60 million should therefore be attributed to his reporting rather than described as Topic’s salary or presented as a verified accounting of specific costs.

For Oklahoma City, the broader issue is how to distribute resources around players who have already established their importance. Keeping those contributors together requires decisions elsewhere on the roster. This move illustrates how that process can affect players still waiting for their opportunity.

Topic’s Potential Is Separate From Oklahoma City’s Priorities

“It also isn’t a reflection of OKC’s belief in Topić as a prospect,” Martinez wrote. “The Thunder simply has to prioritize retaining those who’ve shown what they can do on the floor, and Topić unfortunately hasn’t been able to do so due to unforeseen setbacks.”

That distinction deserves emphasis. Topic’s limited opportunity to establish himself should not become a reason to dismiss his potential. Martinez’s explanation presents the decision as a matter of organizational priorities, with unfortunate circumstances complicating the evaluation.

There is a difficult balance here for Sam Presti. Oklahoma City needs developmental opportunities, but it also has an established group whose retention carries immediate importance. Maintaining both paths becomes harder when every commitment affects the flexibility available for other decisions.

Declining the option does not itself waive Topic or end his current season with the organization. It changes the contractual outlook while leaving questions about what comes next. Fans should avoid treating it as a final verdict on his career.

The latest context makes this a different conversation from the initial options announcement. Oklahoma City is weighing future potential against established contributions. According to Martinez, the substantial financial implications are part of protecting the group already in place.