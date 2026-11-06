Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Threatens Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook’s Historic Records

The Oklahoma City Thunder have watched some of the greatest scorers in NBA history wear their uniform, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is quickly approaching territory once dominated by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

Following consecutive 40-point performances against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Gilgeous-Alexander has moved within striking distance of two franchise legends. His remarkable scoring consistency has Oklahoma City witnessing another historic chapter, and the numbers suggest a changing of the guard could arrive sooner than expected.

According to ESPN Insights, Durant recorded 46 games with at least 40 points during his Thunder career, while Westbrook finished with 43. Gilgeous-Alexander already has 36, placing him third in Oklahoma City history.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Closing In on Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook

The significance of those numbers becomes clearer when considering how recently Gilgeous-Alexander entered this conversation. Durant spent eight seasons in Oklahoma City, while Westbrook became the face of the franchise following his former teammate’s departure.

Gilgeous-Alexander now needs eight additional 40-point games to surpass Westbrook and 11 to move ahead of Durant. Considering his ability to generate offense without relying entirely on three-point shooting, neither milestone appears particularly distant.

The Thunder superstar demonstrated that versatility twice against Cleveland this week. He scored 43 points in Monday’s 117-112 victory before delivering another 42 in Wednesday’s 124-116 win.

Those performances were especially important because Oklahoma City has been navigating significant injuries. With several established contributors unavailable, Gilgeous-Alexander has been forced to carry an enormous offensive responsibility while maintaining the championship expectations surrounding the organization.

Against Cleveland, he responded by producing 85 points across two victories.

Thunder Superstar Building Legacy Beyond Individual Statistics

The comparisons with Durant and Westbrook carry considerable weight in Oklahoma City. Durant helped establish the franchise as a Western Conference contender, while Westbrook delivered unforgettable performances that kept the Thunder relevant through multiple roster transitions.

Gilgeous-Alexander represents something different. His rise has coincided with Oklahoma City’s transformation into a championship-winning organization, giving him an opportunity to combine individual milestones with sustained team success.

There is also something remarkable about how controlled his scoring can appear. Rather than depending on spectacular athletic displays, Gilgeous-Alexander consistently manipulates defensive positioning, draws contact and creates favorable opportunities around the basket.

That approach makes his production particularly difficult to dismiss as a temporary scoring surge.

Of course, passing Durant and Westbrook in one statistical category would not automatically settle conversations about Oklahoma City’s greatest player. Their respective accomplishments deserve broader consideration.

Nevertheless, Gilgeous-Alexander is rapidly building a compelling argument.

With 36 career 40-point performances already recorded, the Thunder superstar is approaching two names that once seemed untouchable in franchise history. At his current level, the record book may soon require another revision.