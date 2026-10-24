Thunder Sign 4.3 PPG Guard From Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder have an incredibly talented and deep roster.

That hasn’t stopped them from looking for chances to upgrade at every turn, including a free agent signing on Friday.

The Thunder had an open two-way contract spot, and they’ve decided to fill it with a young player with some potential.

Thunder Sign New Player

The Oklahoma City Thunder signed 6-foot-7 guard Micah Peavy on Friday.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype is one of the reporters who shared the details on social media:

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Micah Peavy have agreed to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Peavy, the 40th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, played in 61 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season. https://t.co/rY2xExiS23 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 23, 2026

As noted, it’s a two-way deal. That means Peavy will get to spend a portion of the season in the NBA but will also have to spend time in the G League.

It’s a worthwhile chance to take for OKC.

Who is Micah Peavy?

Micah Peavy is a former top-5o recruit who had quite the well-traveled college career. He played at Texas Tech, TCU and Georgetown.

He’s a lanky guard who measures up at 6-foot-7.

Peavy turned 25 years old in July and is trying to turn his NBA career into a more established entity.

He was technically drafted by the Washington Wizards with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he was set to be part of a three-team trade to end up with the New Orleans Pelicans in the deal that also involved Saddiq Bey, Jordan Pool, Cam Whitmore, CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk with the Houston Rockets also part of the trifecta trade.

Peavy went on to play 61 games in the 2025-26 season for the Pelicans, including four starts.

He averaged 15.0 minutes per game while shooting 38.5% from the floor and 25.9% from 3-point range. He did make 75.9% of his foul shots.

Peavy averaged 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game.

He did have a game in which he scored 21 points, making that his career-high. Peavy’s other single-game highs included seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks — not all in the same game, but those were his best totals over the course of the season.

Those career-bests at least show that Peavy has a bit of a well-rounded upside.

Peavy won’t get a ton of time in the early going for OKC. The best hope for him is to be up with the NBA team in games the Thunder win comfortably so he can get on the floor and show what he can do.

Other than that, Peavy will have to impress with the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League to earn himself more consistent NBA opportunities.