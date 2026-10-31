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Thunder Announce Major Timeline Update on Cason Wallace Injury

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Oklahoma City Thunder v Miami Heat
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 17: Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder controls the ball against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center on January 17, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The OKC Thunder announced a huge update about when Cason Wallace, who had a successful surgery on Friday, will possibly return to action. 

Wallace underwent successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder on Friday, the team said. 

Notably, the Thunder announced that Wallace will be re-evaluated prior to the end of the 2026-2027 NBA regular season, leaving open a slight possibility that he could make a late-season or postseason return to the court.

The procedure was performed in Los Angeles by noted specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, with members of the Thunder medical staff in attendance. 

Cason Wallace Is One Of The Thunder’s Many Injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs - Game Three
GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MAY 22: Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots the ball during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 22, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Wallace originally sustained the severe shoulder injury during the first quarter of the team’s victory against the Los Angeles Clippers when he collided with a screen.

This comes in the same team statement that announced center Chet Holmgren is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks after undergoing a successful non-surgical “biological treatment” to address a small patellar tendon tear in his right knee.

The 24-year-old All-Star initially experienced mild discomfort following an October 25 game against the Los Angeles Clippers, which was initially managed as patellar tendinitis before specialist consultations revealed the tear. 

This setback dealt a severe blow to a shorthanded Thunder rotation already missing starting forward Jalen Williams and guard Wallace to long-term injuries.

Before picking up the injury, Wallace averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and an impressive 2.3 steals per game across 16.3 minutes of action.

Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Honest About Team’s Injury

Phoenix Suns v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – APRIL 19: Ajay Mitchell #25, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2, Cason Wallace #22, and Jaylin Williams #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after a made basket during the second half against the Phoenix Suns in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on April 19, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.  (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander acknowledged the predicament the Thunder are in but believes there is no other way they would deal with it than face it head-on. 

“I mean, you gotta play the hand you’re dealt in life,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It is what it is. It sucks, but it’s part of the game, but we have a team for a reason.”

He added that the team will be leaning heavily on their depth and a next-man-up mentality. 

“We have guys who are ready to step in place and make a difference out there on the floor,” he said. “We will hold the fort down until those guys come back, but also support those guys and their journey. I don’t feel any more drained, tired or stressed than I have at any other point in my career. It’s been a long season, but yeah, it’s been a season.”

“It’s super unfortunate, all three of them. We will be okay…Before teammates, we’re brothers and friends. We knew that was never gonna leave us. It’ll be like that for the rest of our lives.”

The Thunder won their first four games but lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. 

Now, the Thunder will have to lean heavily on Gilgeous-Alexander, the MVP of the past two seasons, for the rest of the year. 

Players such as Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, and rookie Aday Mara and Ben Stirtz will also be expected to contribute valuable production outside of SGA.

The team also signed Ochai Agbaji to fill a roster spot after the injuries.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Thunder Announce Major Timeline Update on Cason Wallace Injury

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