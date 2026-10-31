Thunder Announce Major Timeline Update on Cason Wallace Injury

The OKC Thunder announced a huge update about when Cason Wallace, who had a successful surgery on Friday, will possibly return to action.

Wallace underwent successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder on Friday, the team said.

Notably, the Thunder announced that Wallace will be re-evaluated prior to the end of the 2026-2027 NBA regular season, leaving open a slight possibility that he could make a late-season or postseason return to the court.

The procedure was performed in Los Angeles by noted specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, with members of the Thunder medical staff in attendance.

Cason Wallace Is One Of The Thunder’s Many Injuries

Wallace originally sustained the severe shoulder injury during the first quarter of the team’s victory against the Los Angeles Clippers when he collided with a screen.

This comes in the same team statement that announced center Chet Holmgren is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks after undergoing a successful non-surgical “biological treatment” to address a small patellar tendon tear in his right knee.

The 24-year-old All-Star initially experienced mild discomfort following an October 25 game against the Los Angeles Clippers, which was initially managed as patellar tendinitis before specialist consultations revealed the tear.

This setback dealt a severe blow to a shorthanded Thunder rotation already missing starting forward Jalen Williams and guard Wallace to long-term injuries.

Before picking up the injury, Wallace averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and an impressive 2.3 steals per game across 16.3 minutes of action.

Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Honest About Team’s Injury

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander acknowledged the predicament the Thunder are in but believes there is no other way they would deal with it than face it head-on.

“I mean, you gotta play the hand you’re dealt in life,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It is what it is. It sucks, but it’s part of the game, but we have a team for a reason.”

He added that the team will be leaning heavily on their depth and a next-man-up mentality.

“We have guys who are ready to step in place and make a difference out there on the floor,” he said. “We will hold the fort down until those guys come back, but also support those guys and their journey. I don’t feel any more drained, tired or stressed than I have at any other point in my career. It’s been a long season, but yeah, it’s been a season.”

“It’s super unfortunate, all three of them. We will be okay…Before teammates, we’re brothers and friends. We knew that was never gonna leave us. It’ll be like that for the rest of our lives.”

The Thunder won their first four games but lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Now, the Thunder will have to lean heavily on Gilgeous-Alexander, the MVP of the past two seasons, for the rest of the year.

Players such as Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, and rookie Aday Mara and Ben Stirtz will also be expected to contribute valuable production outside of SGA.

The team also signed Ochai Agbaji to fill a roster spot after the injuries.