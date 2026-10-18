Bad News Emerges for Orlando Magic as Young Forward Suffers Hamstring Injury

On Friday, second-year forward Noah Penda played in his third preseason game for the Orlando Magic against the Miami Heat.

Penda missed the first preseason games due to a right hamstring injury suffered in training camp. He played just two minutes on Friday after going down with another injury.

It’s bad news for the Magic since Penda was expected to have an important role off the bench for new head coach Sean Sweeney.

Noah Penda’s Injury Confirmed

According to Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel, Noah Penda has been diagnosed with a partial hamstring tear in his right leg. Penda has started treatment, but there is no timeline for his return.

“Breaking News: #Magic forward Noah Penda suffered a partially torn right hamstring during Friday’s preseason vs. the Heat, the @orlandosentinel has learned. Penda’s return will depend on how he responds to treatment, but he’s expected to miss significant time, I’m told,” Beede tweeted.

The Magic beat reporter added that Penda’s initial right hamstring injury was fully healed before Friday’s game. It was just an unfortunate situation for the player and the franchise.

“More context on Penda’s hamstring injury: I’m told this is not the same injury as the one he suffered in #Magic training camp. While it’s the same right leg, it’s a different part of the hamstring he partially tore Friday. The previous injury had fully healed, I’m told,” the reporter added.

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In the 2026 NBA Summer League, Penda had some pretty good performances. He averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocks in three games. He also shot lights out from the field and beyond the arc.

Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily observed that Penda is a different player heading into his second year in the league. He was described as “more refined” and “more focused,” which are signs of great player development.

Who Steps Up in Orlando?

The Orlando Magic will begin the 2026-27 NBA season at home on October 21. They welcome the Atlanta Hawks at the Kia Center.

With Noah Penda out indefinitely, plus Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac and Izaiyah Nelson dealing with injuries, the question for coach Sean Sweeney and the Magic is who steps up off the bench.

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero will be the starters, while Tristan da Silva is expected to get more minutes as a backup forward to start the campaign.

Ryan Kaminski of Sports Illustrated opined that da Silva gives the Magic spacing, but Jamal Cain is another player who could have an increased role.