Magic Hit With Triple Injury Scare as Franz Wagner Exits Before Opening Night

The Orlando Magic got the preseason win they wanted Friday night. The injury news afterward was another matter. Orlando beat the Miami Heat 136-115, but three players — including star forward Franz Wagner — left the game and did not return, giving new coach Sean Sweeney some unwelcome questions to answer just days before the regular season begins.

Wagner exited with right shoulder soreness, while rookie guard Jase Richardson dealt with lower-back soreness and forward Noah Penda left with right hamstring tightness. The timing is far from ideal for the Orlando Magic, who open the regular season at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, October 21. None of the injuries has been confirmed as a long-term problem, but Orlando now has three players to monitor before its first meaningful game of the season.

Franz Wagner Injury Is the Magic’s Biggest Concern

Wagner’s status will naturally attract the most attention. The German forward is one of Orlando’s most important players, operating as a scorer, playmaker and versatile defender alongside Paolo Banchero. Losing him, even temporarily, would force the Magic to adjust an offense that relies on both stars to create opportunities and take pressure off one another.

Wagner left Friday’s game with right shoulder soreness and did not return. Afterward, Sweeney said the injured players would be re-evaluated, but did not provide a definitive timetable. That leaves the Magic waiting for more information rather than facing a confirmed absence. Fans will be particularly keen to learn whether Wagner can practice before the opener and whether the shoulder affects his ability to shoot or handle the ball comfortably.

The distinction matters. An injury designation is not a diagnosis, and soreness does not automatically mean Wagner will miss games. But with the season approaching, Orlando needs clarity quickly. His availability could shape the team’s opening-night lineup and how much responsibility falls on Banchero.

Jase Richardson and Noah Penda Add to Orlando’s Concerns

Richardson’s exit adds another complication, particularly for a backcourt that needs its younger players to develop into reliable rotation options. The guard left with lower-back soreness after limited action against Miami. His status remains uncertain, and the Magic will want to establish whether he can return to practice before deciding what role he can handle against Atlanta.

Penda’s situation deserves attention for a different reason. The forward exited with right hamstring tightness after briefly appearing in the game. He had already dealt with a hamstring issue during training camp, although he returned to practice before the preseason began. That earlier problem does not prove this is a serious re-aggravation, but it makes his latest exit worth watching closely.

Neither player carries Wagner’s offensive importance, yet both provide depth that Orlando would prefer to have available. If the trio cannot play Wednesday, Sweeney would have fewer options as he begins his first regular season as an NBA head coach.

Magic Must Wait for Answers Before Opening Night

The encouraging part for Orlando is that Friday’s result showed the team can generate plenty of offense. The Magic scored 136 points against Miami and finished the preseason with a win. But a strong exhibition performance offers little reassurance about the health of the players who left it early.

Orlando was also without Anthony Black and Jonathan Isaac for the finale, adding to the number of players whose availability required attention. That does not mean all of them will miss the opener, and the Magic should avoid making decisions before medical evaluations are complete. Still, the next few days will be important as the coaching staff works out its rotations and prepares for Atlanta.

The immediate priority is straightforward: get accurate updates on Wagner, Richardson and Penda, then determine who can safely play. Wagner’s status is the headline, but the combined uncertainty puts pressure on Orlando’s depth at exactly the point when the team wants to establish its identity under Sweeney. The Magic have time to receive better news before Wednesday. For now, however, their preseason finale has left them with a significant injury watch just as the games start to count.