Magic Breakout Guard’s Future Becomes Clearer Amid Extension Talks

The Orlando Magic face some tough decisions in the coming year. The franchise is already dealing with an expensive roster and is expected to pay around $32 million in luxury taxes this season.

Unfortunately, they still need to decide what to do with Antony Black, who is eligible for a rookie-scale extension. Black is coming off a breakout year that saw him average 15 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while playing high-level defense on the perimeter.

Yet, despite Black’s impending extension discussions and the potential for the two sides to reach an impasse, Orlando isn’t expected to trade him this season.

“I don’t think they trade him now even if they don’t get a deal,” an Eastern Conference executive told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst when discussing Black. “They are under pressure to win this season because of that payroll. They need him because of Suggs’ injury issues.”

Magic’s Anthony Black Market Value Likely Set

Black’s market value has somewhat been set by the five-year $110 million extension Brandin Podziemski recently signed with the Golden State Warriors. Yet, given the Magic’s current cap issues, it’s unlikely they’d be willing to go that high.

According to Windhorst, Orlando hasn’t been willing to meet a similar valuation for Black during early negotiations.

“Brandin Podziemski is a comparable player to Black and his five-year, $110 million deal with the Warriors last week has framed his contract talks to a degree, especially because Podziemski and Black share an agent, Bill Duffy. The Magic, sources said, have not yet been willing to offer the same $22 million per year average that Podziemski signed.”

Black has legitimate upside as a do-it-all guard. He can be a strong secondary or tertiary ball-handler, an elite point-of-attack defender, and has great size. Orlando must find a way to keep him around long-term; otherwise, it could be something the franchise comes to regret.

The Orlando Magic Has Some Tough Decisions

Keeping Black could mean parting ways with someone else. Jalen Suggs could be a potential make-or-break, as could Paolo Banchero if he doesn’t improve on his efficiency while showing growth in his overall game.

The Magic have drafted well in recent years. However, they gave up four future firsts in the deal to acquire Desmond Bane last summer. As a result, they have to commit to developing the young talent on the roster, and Black is among the best they have.

“We’re in a lot of tighter quarters than we’ve been in years past,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told the media during Orlando’s Media Day. “We believe he’s a bright young player in this league who’s just going to get better and better, and we’ll have continuous conversations with his people up until the deadline, and we’re hopeful that we can arrive at something.”

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Orlando will likely hold off negotiating with Black until the end of the season. Therefore, they’ll have the next few months to try and figure things out. One way or another, though, the Magic will likely need to trade somebody. Who that player will be is anybody’s guess.