The Philadelphia 76ers went into their Wednesday night game against the Miami Heat without Jaylen Brown on the injury report.

As expected, Brown was in the Sixers’ starting five for the NBA Cup action.

Throughout the first half, Brown checked in for 17 minutes of action. During the first two quarters, Brown shot 2-for-8 from the field. He missed his lone three, and made both of his free throws.

Brown produced six points, one assist, and one rebound before the Sixers went in for the intermission. Brown was seen leaving the court slightly earlier than everybody else, which raised red flags.

76ers Rule Out Jaylen Brown vs Miami Heat

There isn’t expected to be a return from Brown during the second half.

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The official word states that Brown is ruled out due to left hamstring tightness. That has been a common issue for Brown lately.

After the Sixers took down the Brooklyn Nets on November 16, Brown was on the injury report for the following game against the Orlando Magic.

Brown not only missed the Orlando game, but he was also ruled out against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 21. Fortunately, Brown was back in the mix for the Sixers’ November 23 game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

He had a strong first half, but foul trouble caused him to miss most of the third quarter; when he returned for the fourth quarter, Brown’s shot went cold. He finished his 29-minute showing with 20 points, four assists, and two rebounds in the 128-111 loss.

Without Brown and Joel Embiid, the Sixers are looking to close out the Heat in the second half of Wednesday’s NBA Cup action.