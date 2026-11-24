The Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as one of the Eastern Conference’s strongest teams during the opening stretch of the 2026-27 season.

Jaylen Brown has been an important part of that effort. His scoring ability and presence on both ends of the floor give Philadelphia another reliable option alongside Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James.

Philadelphia’s latest matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers also reminded everyone how quickly the team’s priorities can change during a long season.

Jaylen Brown Reveals Hamstring Soreness After Returning Against Portland

SportsRadioWIP reporter David Uram shared an important update on Jaylen Brown following Philadelphia’s 128-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Brown acknowledged he was still experiencing some hamstring soreness after returning from a two-game absence.

When asked whether the discomfort was simply from sitting for an extended period and whether he felt fine after leaving the game, Brown said it still needed attention.

“Yeah, I mean, I got a little bit of soreness, uh, and stuff like that. I think everything, you know, we’ll check out. The medical staff is on, on top of everything,” Brown said.

He also emphasized the need to be cautious with a hamstring issue, particularly given the possibility of missing additional games.

“But you know those hamstrings are tricky, so you wanna make sure you play it the right way, be safe. But also don’t wanna miss a lot of games, so I wanna be out there, but also gotta be smart,” he added.

Brown finished by saying, “So I think I, I played it the right way today.”

The comments came after Brown returned from a left hamstring strain that had kept him out of Philadelphia’s previous two games.

He finished against Portland with 20 points, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes, shooting 8-of-14 from the field.

His return was encouraging, but the soreness means the Sixers will continue to rely on their medical staff to monitor the situation. Brown’s comments did not establish a new injury or confirm that he would miss another game.

Sixers Face Another Challenge As LeBron James Leads the Offense

Brown’s availability remains important, but Philadelphia will also need its other leading players to maintain the offense as the schedule continues.

The Sixers face the Miami Heat on November 25, giving them another chance to respond after their defeat to Portland.

LeBron James led Philadelphia with 23 points against the Trail Blazers.

Tyrese Maxey also added 22 points, but their efforts weren’t enough to keep the Sixers from suffering a 17-point defeat.

The teams entered the break tied at 69-69, with both offenses finding success from the field. However, the Trail Blazers pulled away late in the third quarter and carried a 101-92 lead into the final period.

Deni Avdija led Portland with 31 points, while Donovan Clingan recorded 15 points and 18 rebounds.

Scoot Henderson added 17 points, helping the visitors build a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia also played without Joel Embiid, who was sidelined by illness. His absence added another challenge for a team that had entered the contest riding a five-game winning streak.

The upcoming matchup against Miami will give the Sixers another chance to regain momentum.

James and Maxey will remain central to the team’s offensive efforts, while the medical staff continues to evaluate Brown. Philadelphia has not announced a new timetable for his availability, making its next injury update important ahead of Wednesday’s game.