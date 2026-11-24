Tyrese Maxey says the Philadelphia 76ers must be stronger defensively after a disappointing loss on Monday night.

The Sixers saw their five-game winning streak broken by the Portland Trail Blazers, who came to town and shut down Xfinity Mobile Arena.

After entering the game with a 14-3 record, the Sixers were flying high with a start the franchise had achieved only four times in its history, most recently in the 2000-01 season.

The 76ers came out cold in the second half of the match, with the visitors outscoring them 59-44.

Portland shot 19-of-42 from long distance, while Philadelphia only managed 9-of-33 from three-point range.

Tyrese Maxey Calls For Better Defense

Maxey was completing his usual post-game press duties after the painful loss, and claimed the 76ers had to defend the three-point line better.

In a video posted by Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin, he said: “We gotta close all the way out, make them miss.

“We didn’t make them miss tonight, but they hit some shots too.

“Deni (Avdija) hit some shots on closeouts. Who else made some shots? Scoot (Henderson) made some shots. They hit shots tonight.”

Maxey recorded 22 points and five assists, while LeBron James racked up 23 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Jaylen Brown had 20 points, four assists, and two steals.

Joel Embiid missed the match due to illness.

Nurse Admits 76ers Could Not Keep Up With Blazers

76ers head coach Nick Nurse – currently in his fourth year with the franchise – admitted his side could not keep up with Portland’s offense.

“They outplayed us. I thought their energy and hustle was outstanding,” Nurse said, per reporter Derek Bodner.

It will be a bitter pill to swallow for Maxey and Co., especially as they target a championship this season.

But the roster remains strong enough to compete, especially when their starting five are all healthy.

James, in particular, has faith that Nurse can help him claim another NBA title.

Speaking after Saturday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks, he said: “Everything he’s asking me.

“I’m just trying to be there for the team in any capacity they want, and just trying to be an extension of him, just extension of his calls and his commands out on the floor, and just try to make his—just make his life and job a little bit easier as well. But it’s been great.”

The Sixers are back in action on Thanksgiving Eve against the Miami Heat in the NBA Cup.