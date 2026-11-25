Going into the NBA Cup action on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers could be down the veteran center Joel Embiid for the second game in a row.

The Sixers didn’t want to rule out Embiid as early as Tuesday (November 24), but the team kept him on the report with a doubtful status.

According to the 76ers, Embiid is dealing with an illness.

76ers Couldn’t Survive Without Embiid

Facing a Portland Trail Blazers team with size, the undermanned Sixers had a hard time surviving the Embiid-less lineup.

The Blazers waltzed into South Philly and put together a strong showing, which included a dominant fourth-quarter effort.

The Sixers collected their fourth loss of the year, losing 128-111.

It was Embiid’s first absence in three games.

76ers Without Joe Embiid This Season

For the most part, Embiid has been relatively healthy this season.

Prior to the Blazers matchup, the star center has missed just three other games. The Sixers are now 2-2 in games without Embiid this year.

When on the court, the Sixers have seen some up-and-down performances from Embiid this year. His shooting struggles were shocking, considering he’s a 49.8% shooter from the field in his career.

So far this season, Embiid has made just 40.0% of his attempts, averaging 20.4 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Embiid has grabbed 8.9 rebounds per game and dished out 4.1 assists per game.

Wednesday’s action proposes a tough matchup for the Sixers against the Heat. Not only are the Sixers looking to collect their 15th win of the year, but they are trying to improve their NBA Cup record to 2-1, after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the last go-round.

The Sixers might have to compete without Embiid in the mix.