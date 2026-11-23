The Philadelphia 76ers could get Jaylen Brown back Monday night. Just don’t expect Nick Nurse to push his star forward to the limit right away.

Brown is listed as probable for the Sixers’ home game against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing two games with a left hamstring strain. However, Nurse indicated that Philadelphia intends to be cautious with Brown’s playing time if he is cleared to return.

According to Austin Krell of Vertical 76ers, Nurse said the Sixers don’t want to overdo Brown’s minutes in his first game back.

The update comes as Philadelphia seeks its sixth consecutive victory following a 14-3 start to the season.

Brown’s return would strengthen an already formidable lineup, although his potential workload remains something to monitor.

Nick Nurse Taking Cautious Approach With Jaylen Brown

Brown has been sidelined since suffering the hamstring injury during Philadelphia’s 135-123 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 16.

The six-time All-Star delivered 31 points, 13 rebounds and four assists before checking himself out late in the fourth quarter.

He also suffered a cut to his forehead earlier in the game following a collision with Nets big man Julius Randle.

Brown initially downplayed the hamstring problem afterward.

“I’ve had a lot of hamstring stuff,” Brown told reporters, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I don’t think it’s concerning.”

Nevertheless, the 76ers kept him out of their next two games against the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks.

Brown participated in an individual workout during Friday’s practice before receiving his probable designation Sunday.

Now, Nurse appears unwilling to risk aggravating the injury by immediately returning Brown to his usual workload.

That approach makes sense considering Philadelphia’s early success.

The Sixers have won five straight games, including their last two without Brown. They also have enough offensive firepower to avoid placing the entire scoring burden on his shoulders.

76ers Have More Injury Concerns Against Blazers

Brown’s potential return comes amid uncertainty surrounding Joel Embiid.

The 76ers listed Embiid as questionable Monday because of an illness, creating the possibility that Philadelphia could be without its starting center against Portland.

Embiid finished with 26 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists in Saturday’s 132-129 victory over Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, Adem Bona and Dean Wade are both probable after dealing with neck and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Philadelphia has received valuable contributions from its supporting cast during Brown’s absence.

Anfernee Simons scored 18 points in each of the Sixers’ last two victories, while Dominick Barlow contributed 12 points off the bench against Milwaukee in his season debut.

Those performances give Nurse additional flexibility as he works Brown back into the rotation.

The 76ers have built one of the NBA’s best records without needing everyone healthy on the same night.

Getting Brown back would provide another scoring option alongside Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James and Embiid, provided the center is available.

For now, Philadelphia’s priority is straightforward: Get Brown back on the floor without compromising his health for the games ahead.

The Sixers host Portland at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Xfinity Mobile Arena.