LeBron James is a freak of nature. The physical feats he continues to accomplish on a nightly basis, as he approaches his forty-second birthday (December 30th), are absurd. James already holds the record for the most seasons played in NBA history (24). And he ranks No. 1 all-time in so many statistics, it would take the better part of a day to list them all.

James has taken his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers for what could be the final two seasons of his illustrious career. He’s only appeared in 14 total games out of a possible 18 games with his new team, but he’s already had an immediate, positive impact.

The 76ers are 14-4 on the young season, the best record in the Eastern Conference. And James has found a healthy, offensive rhythm as an integral part of the 76ers starting-lineup. Including Monday night, a 128-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, James has now scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games.

Crazy LeBron James Statistic Pops Up After 76ers-Trail Blazers

This also brings his total of 40-point games since turning 40 to 72. This brought out an absolutely wild statistic. As per ESPN Insights on X (@ESPNInsights), James’ 72, 40-point performances since turning 40 is five more than all other 40 year old’s in NBA history — combined.

“LeBron James is up to 20 points for his third-straight game He has 72 20-point games since turning 40 — 5 more than all other 40 year olds in NBA history COMBINED,” the tweet reads on X.

Despite the loss, James finished this one with 23 points, six rebounds, and three assists. He shot 8-for-13 from the field while draining four 3-pointers. He’s now averaging 16.6 points per game this year. If the season ended today, it would be the lowest scoring-average, per game, of his career. His previous lows both came in his rookie season as well as the 2025-26 season, when he averaged 20.9 points per game.

“King James” Extends Multiple Records Every Night

Every time “King James” steps on an NBA court, he extends multiple, all-time records. This season, No. 24, will remain the most anyone has ever played in an NBA career. And, he’ll only be extending his lead on the all-time points scored list (43,672). He was also named an NBA All-Star for a record, twenty-third consecutive time last season.

James also ranks No. 1 all-time in regular-season games played, minutes played, made field-goals, and field-goal attempts. The number of records he possesses only increases when the basketball world examines his playoff resume.

And as James has expressed throughout this season, his primary objective is winning, in hopes to add another Larry O’ Brien Trophy to his historic career. If James and the 76ers are able to win the NBA championship this year, he’d also became the first player in NBA history to win a title with four different teams.

For now, the world will wait and see if James can drop at least 20 points in his next game. He’ll take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the surging Miami Heat on Wednesday, at home, at 5 p.m. EDT on ESPN.