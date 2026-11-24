The Philadelphia 76ers have been the best team in the Eastern Conference all year long. Despite adding two new starters, the team has meshed well. The Sixers are expected to be title contenders by the end of the year, but they weren’t expected to play this well this year.

There is one issue that the 76ers have early in the year. That issue is a lack of a solid backup center. Last year, they had Andre Drummond. Injuries at that spot have created a lack of depth. A trade idea from Bleacher Report would fix that problem.

Trade Idea Fixes Backup Center Problems for the 76ers

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes a good move for the team would be Justin Edwards and three second-round picks to the Pelicans for Yves Missi. Missi has been a trade candidate since the offseason. New Orleans has refused to trade any of their guys, though.

With Joel Embiid being heavily load-managed, the 76ers need to have someone whom they can trust at the backup center position. Missi is a solid player, and he would become perhaps the best backup center in the league if they could acquire him. He’d play a lot, too.

However, the Pelicans likely think they could get more for Missi than just three second-round picks and a backup player. Other teams have center problems, so the price for Missi could be driven up by that fact. Philly will canvass the entire league for some help at that spot.

Embiid will almost certainly miss at least a dozen games during the regular season. That would be the best-case scenario for the Sixers. However, they can’t start LeBron James at center very often. He is too old to be playing that spot on a nightly basis.

The Sixers Have Started to Kick it in Gear

Despite all of the new pieces on the roster, the 76ers have been able to play well early in the year. They have the second-most wins in the NBA, only trailing the Lakers and the Spurs in that regard. Injuries have stayed away from the starters, so that has helped them.

Philly still has some chemistry issues to figure out after adding James and Jaylen Brown. Not everything has run smoothly, despite their good record. Once they are on the same page more often, the team should really kick it in gear and hit their stride.

Right now, the Sixers have just the 12th-best net rating in the league. That’s a surprising number for a team that is atop the East standings. As long as they stay relatively healthy, there is a good chance that they stay near the top of the standings.

Adding a viable backup center should be the biggest roster move they should be looking at doing before the trade deadline passes.