The Philadelphia 76ers have started off well this season. After bringing in both Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, there were expected to be more bumps in the road. To this point, the Sixers are the top team in the Eastern Conference and have a three-game lead.

James has played well, even if all of his stats are down from a year ago when he was with the Lakers. He likes how the 76ers have played so far, but he knows there are bigger goals they are chasing. James actually mentioned he’d rather the team not be as good now.

LeBron James Talks About 76ers’ Hot Start

James actually wants his team to have more room for improvement than they have shown so far.

“We want to continue to have room for improvement. We don’t want to be great in November. That will be weird.”

However, it looks like the 76ers are actually great in November. They have the most wins in the NBA, tied with the Lakers and Spurs for that honor. Even with James not playing as well as he did last year, he has fit in well with the other pieces on the team.

James is averaging 16.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. He is shooting 46.5 percent from the field, which is his lowest mark since his rookie year. He is also shooting only 21.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, which is the lowest percentage of his career.

Yet, it hasn’t mattered for the overall success of the team. Tyrese Maxey also thinks the team can get better, despite an already excellent start.

“We have to continue watching film and just trying to figure out what we have been doing wrong and what we’ve been doing right. That’s the best thing that we could possibly do. But it goes both ways. Both ways are good for us. Our biggest thing right now is we have to play a 48-minute game. We’re playing, like, 40-minute games, or 24-minute games. And soon, we’re going to have to put together a 48-minute game.”

The Sixers Are Still Playing Well Despite Perceived Flaws

To this point, Philadelphia is ahead of schedule. It was thought that the first 20 games were going to be used to figure out the chemistry issues. Instead, they have come together much faster than it was thought they could do. The Sixers do have some improving to do.

Philadelphia ranks 12th in net rating to this point. That has steadily increased in the last couple of weeks as they have gotten it together defensively. This team has stayed relatively healthy, save for the occasional games that Joel Embiid has already missed.

The Sixers are already establishing themselves as the best team in the East. They have also built a lead in the East healthy enough to help them out if injuries do start to come, as well.