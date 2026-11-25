The Philadelphia 76ers enter their NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat with a 14-4 record and several established stars sharing the offensive responsibilities.

Miami arrives at Xfinity Mobile Arena with a seven-game winning streak and a 2-0 record in East Group B. The Heat can clinch the group with a victory, while Philadelphia needs a strong performance after losing 128-111 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

The matchup also reunites LeBron James with a coach who knows his game particularly well.

Erik Spoelstra Warns Heat Against Underestimating LeBron James’ Ability To Take Over

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra believes his team cannot underestimate LeBron James simply because the 41-year-old has accepted a smaller scoring role with Philadelphia.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, Spoelstra explained that James can still take control whenever he decides the situation requires it.

“At any given moment he can just flip the switch on and, and he’s that,” Spoelstra said in comments shared by Wade X Flash.

The Miami coach also praised James for allowing his new teammates to operate comfortably rather than controlling every possession.

With Maxey, Embiid and Brown sharing the floor, James has taken a broader approach to helping Philadelphia establish its offensive rhythm.

“I think what he’s doing that’s brilliant, for that group is he’s allowing other guys to feel comfortable and, and be who they’ve been, previously,” Spoelstra explained.

Spoelstra believes James understands the bigger picture and is deliberately allowing his teammates to develop their roles instead of focusing only on his individual production.

However, the former Miami coach made it clear that opponents should not mistake that approach for a decline in James’ ability.

“But don’t get it twisted,” Spoelstra said. “Like, at any given point during a game, he can, he can hit that button, that switch, and just say, ‘Okay, I’m, I’m, I’m exactly who I’ve been.’”

James demonstrated his scoring ability against Portland. With Embiid sidelined by illness, he scored a season-high 23 points, shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range. Philadelphia still lost, but the performance showed he can still carry a larger offensive load.

James played under him in Miami from 2010 to 2014, helping the Heat reach four consecutive NBA Finals and win championships in 2012 and 2013. Miami now needs to account for his ability to shift into a more aggressive role during Wednesday’s contest.

Joel Embiid’s Availability Becomes A Concern Ahead Of 76ers’ Matchup Against Heat

Philadelphia also faces uncertainty over Joel Embiid’s availability ahead of the game.

The center was listed as doubtful due to illness, raising questions about his availability after he missed Monday’s loss to Portland for the same reason.

Embiid is averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season.

His absence would leave the 76ers without their leading interior presence and put more responsibility on the rest of the rotation.

Against Portland, Donovan Clingan recorded 15 points and 18 rebounds as Philadelphia struggled without Embiid.

The Sixers will need to address that frontcourt challenge if their center cannot return against Miami.

James, Maxey and Brown could again shoulder more of the offensive workload, while Philadelphia’s other frontcourt players would need to help cover Embiid’s minutes and rebounding.

His doubtful designation does not mean he has been ruled out, and the team’s final injury update will determine whether he can play.

With Miami riding a seven-game winning streak, Philadelphia could face a difficult test if it has to manage another game without its star center.