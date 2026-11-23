Just as Joel Embiid was beginning to resemble his dominant self, the Philadelphia 76ers received an unexpected setback.

Embiid was downgraded to questionable for Monday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers because of an illness, according to the NBA’s official 12:15 p.m. injury report.

The former MVP had not appeared on Philadelphia’s earlier injury report. His late addition raises uncertainty about his availability as the Sixers attempt to extend their five-game winning streak.

The timing is particularly frustrating.

After a sluggish opening stretch, Embiid has rediscovered his scoring touch, producing his best basketball of the season over the past two weeks.

Now, an illness threatens to interrupt that progress.

Getty LeBron James and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrate after defeating the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on November 18, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

Embiid’s recent numbers illustrate how dramatically his production has improved.

After averaging 17.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists through his first 10 appearances, the former MVP has raised his averages to 27.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over his last four games.

That’s a nearly 10-point increase in scoring, highlighted by a season-high 37 points against Brooklyn on Nov. 16.

His last three performances have been even more impressive.

Embiid has averaged 29.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists during that stretch, helping Philadelphia maintain its winning streak.

Saturday’s 132-129 victory over Milwaukee provided another encouraging sign.

Embiid finished with 26 points, a season-high 17 rebounds and nine assists, narrowly missing his first triple-double of the season.

Although he shot 7-of-17 from the field, his ability to draw defensive attention and create opportunities for teammates underscored his growing comfort within Philadelphia’s offense.

For a player whose health has remained a recurring concern, the recent stretch represented meaningful progress.

76ers Face Frontcourt Questions Against Portland

Embiid’s uncertain status creates another challenge for coach Nick Nurse.

The Sixers are already operating with a depleted center rotation after losing Ariel Hukporti to a season-ending Achilles injury during the preseason.

Adem Bona is listed as probable with a cervical spine sprain, leaving his availability another situation worth monitoring.

Dominick Barlow could also receive additional minutes after returning from a back injury.

Barlow contributed 12 points in Saturday’s victory over Milwaukee, offering Philadelphia another option in the frontcourt.

Still, replacing Embiid’s production would require a collective effort.

His interior scoring, rebounding and passing have become increasingly important as the Sixers develop chemistry around Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James.

Without him, Philadelphia would likely rely more heavily on its perimeter creators.

Joel Embiid’s Status Looms Over Sixers’ Winning Streak

Philadelphia enters Monday with a 14-3 record, riding five consecutive victories.

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, are coming off a heartbreaking 97-96 loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Portland nearly erased a 23-point halftime deficit before Mikal Bridges delivered the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Sixers have carefully managed Embiid’s workload throughout the season, particularly during back-to-back games.

Monday’s designation, however, concerns an illness rather than his previous injury-management issues.

Whether Embiid can recover in time for tipoff remains uncertain.

For Philadelphia, the priority is keeping its franchise center healthy without derailing the progress that has helped fuel its impressive start.