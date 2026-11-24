Savannah James, the wife of Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James, has sought a restraining order against two men — Jaliere McWhite and William Rahman — claiming they have left her family “afraid to be in their own home.”

Per court documents obtained by the New York Post, she accused both men of repeatedly showing up uninvited at the James family’s Los Angeles home, with the most recent incident occurring earlier this month.

James alleged that on Nov. 14, Rahman arrived in an Uber carrying several bags and refused to leave even after security ordered him off the property. Once officers responded to the scene, Rahman reportedly insisted the house belonged to him and threatened to sue to get security removed. This followed months of unwanted contact — beginning in Dec. 2025, Rahman allegedly sent mail and packages to the family’s address, prompting James’ lawyers to send a cease-and-desist letter in February.

As for McWhite, TMZ reported earlier this month that he was arrested after showing up at the James residence and falsely claiming to be LeBron James’ son.

Savannah James Feeling ‘Danger’

In the two separate restraining orders, James shared chilling details about her family members not feeling safe in their own home.

“Family members are now afraid to be in their own home,” she said, adding in her requests that “the James family faces imminent danger.”

Jame said that McWhite “holds a fixed delusional belief that he is part of the James family” and recounted the incident that took place on Oct. 23.

“He appeared in the front driveway of the family’s Tigertail residence, said he was related to the family, acted like a child and said he was 14 years old,” Savannah said of her encounter with Jaliere McWhite.

“These statements show delusional attachment to the family. That attachment drives his behavior, and it has not gone away.”

LeBron James Stalkers Cause Chaos

James revealed that McWhite returned to their property on Nov. 6, but this time managed to enter their home. Twelve LAPD officers responded to the scene and ordered him out before arresting him again.