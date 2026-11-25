The Philadelphia 76ers will have to navigate another important game without Joel Embiid.

The former NBA MVP has been ruled out of Wednesday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat because of an illness, according to Sixers reporters Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports and Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.

Embiid had been listed as doubtful entering Wednesday’s game at Xfinity Mobile Arena, which tips off at 5 p.m. ET.

His absence marks the second consecutive game he will miss after sitting out Monday’s 128-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The timing is particularly unfortunate for Philadelphia, which is trying to rebound from its first defeat in six games while keeping its NBA Cup hopes alive.

Joel Embiid Injury Update Brings Another Setback for 76ers

Embiid’s illness surfaced Monday unexpectedly.

The seven-time All-Star wasn’t initially listed on Philadelphia’s injury report ahead of its matchup against Portland.

However, the Sixers added him as questionable following their morning shootaround before ultimately ruling him out approximately 45 minutes before tipoff.

The team listed him as doubtful Tuesday, casting further uncertainty over his availability against Miami.

Now, Philadelphia will have to play another game without its starting center.

Embiid has averaged 20.4 points and 8.9 rebounds this season, providing the Sixers with a reliable interior scoring presence.

His absence was particularly noticeable against Portland.

Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan controlled the paint, finishing with 15 points and 18 rebounds as Philadelphia struggled to contain Portland’s frontcourt.

The Sixers also surrendered 19 3-pointers in the defeat.

Without Embiid, coach Nick Nurse must find ways to compensate for the loss of his size, rebounding and offensive production.

That responsibility could fall heavily on Philadelphia’s remaining frontcourt players.

Sixers Face Major NBA Cup Test Against Red-Hot Heat

Wednesday’s game carries considerable implications for the NBA Cup standings.

Philadelphia enters the matchup with a 14-4 overall record and a 1-1 mark in East Group B.

Miami, meanwhile, leads the group at 2-0 and brings an NBA-best seven-game winning streak into Philadelphia.

The Heat improved to 10-6 after defeating the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder 123-113 on Sunday.

Bam Adebayo delivered a triple-double with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

Embiid’s absence puts Philadelphia at a greater disadvantage after Miami upgraded two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status to probable after he was initially listed as questionable because of right groin tendinitis.

For Philadelphia, the burden shifts toward Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

James scored a season-high 23 points against Portland, while Maxey contributed 22 and Brown added 20.

The Sixers will likely need another strong collective effort to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season.

A victory would also keep Philadelphia firmly in contention for an NBA Cup quarterfinal berth.

However, the challenge becomes more difficult without Embiid patrolling the paint.

The Sixers have assembled one of the NBA’s strongest early-season records, but Wednesday presents another test of their depth.

And once again, they will have to answer it without their franchise center.