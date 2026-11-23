Philadelphia 76ers forward Jaylen Brown has gone through an up-and-down status after injuring his hamstring in a Nov. 16 game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Heading into Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Brown was listed as probable with the leg injury.

Brown, alongside teammate Adem Bona (neck), will be available for the 76ers on Monday against Portland, Philadelphia insider Dave Uram reports. Dean Wade will also be available after missing three straight games with a hamstring injury.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse added that Jaylen Brown will have a minutes restriction in Monday’s game.