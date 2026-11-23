PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a basket during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Jaylen Brown has gone through an up-and-down status after injuring his hamstring in a Nov. 16 game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Heading into Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Brown was listed as probable with the leg injury.
Brown, alongside teammate Adem Bona (neck), will be available for the 76ers on Monday against Portland, Philadelphia insider Dave Uram reports. Dean Wade will also be available after missing three straight games with a hamstring injury.
76ers head coach Nick Nurse added that Jaylen Brown will have a minutes restriction in Monday’s game.
Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others.
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76ers Announce Jaylen Brown Injury News Ahead of Matchup vs. Trail Blazers