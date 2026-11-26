The Philadelphia 76ers escaped Wednesday’s NBA Cup showdown with a victory over the Miami Heat. Whether they will have Jaylen Brown available for their next game remains uncertain.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse revealed after Philadelphia’s 111-104 victory that Brown will undergo an MRI on Thursday to evaluate his left hamstring, according to Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin.

Nurse said the team expects to have another update after the examination.

The news comes after Brown exited Wednesday’s game shortly before halftime, appearing to favor the same hamstring that sidelined him for two games last week.

Philadelphia officially ruled him out for the remainder of the contest because of left hamstring tightness.

For a team already navigating Joel Embiid’s absence, another potential setback involving a key starter threatens to complicate an otherwise impressive start.

Nick Nurse Reveals Jaylen Brown MRI Plans

Brown appeared to experience discomfort late in the second quarter while the Sixers were battling Miami.

The five-time All-Star grabbed at the back of his left leg before signaling to the bench that he needed to come out.

He headed directly to the locker room and never returned.

Brown finished with six points, one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes. He shot 2-for-8 from the field.

The development raised immediate concerns because Brown had only recently returned from a left hamstring strain.

He missed Philadelphia’s games against the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks before returning Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Brown played 29 minutes against Portland, finishing with 20 points, four assists and two rebounds.

He subsequently entered Wednesday’s matchup without an injury designation.

However, his latest setback has put his immediate availability back into question.

Nurse’s announcement that Brown will undergo an MRI provides the next step in determining the severity of the problem.

The examination could help clarify whether Brown is dealing with lingering tightness or another injury involving the same muscle.

Until those results become available, Philadelphia has not established a timetable for his return.

76ers Face More Injury Uncertainty Despite Heat Victory

Brown’s departure threatened to derail an important night for Philadelphia.

Instead, the Sixers rallied around their remaining stars to snap Miami’s seven-game winning streak.

Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points, while LeBron James delivered his first triple-double in a Sixers uniform.

James finished with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, helping Philadelphia overcome the absence of both Brown and Embiid.

Rookie VJ Edgecombe contributed 18 points as the Sixers improved to 15-4.

The victory also kept Philadelphia in contention for an NBA Cup quarterfinal berth.

Still, Brown’s health remains a significant concern.

The former Boston Celtics star has averaged 22.4 points in his first season with Philadelphia, providing another reliable scoring option alongside Maxey and James.

His ability to attack defenders and create his own shot has added another dimension to the Sixers’ offense.

Philadelphia will return to action Friday against the Indiana Pacers.

Whether Brown can play in that matchup could depend on Thursday’s examination.

For now, the Sixers have a valuable victory and an uncomfortable wait for answers about one of their most important players.