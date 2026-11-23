The Philadelphia 76ers have spent the opening month of the season trying to manage the minutes behind Joel Embiid. An injury before opening night left them short-handed, and the search for another center could soon lead to Dallas.

The 76ers are among several contenders identified as potential destinations for Mavericks center Moussa Cissé, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

In his latest report on The Stein Line, Stein wrote that Dallas kept Cissé over veteran Dwight Powell partly because of his perceived trade value.

Philadelphia, New York and the Los Angeles Lakers were among the teams he identified as needing additional center depth.

Dallas could eventually move Cissé to create a roster spot for rookie guard Walter Clayton Jr., who has earned a regular role while playing on a two-way contract.

For Philadelphia, the possibility presents an inexpensive solution to a problem that has persisted since the preseason.

Why Moussa Cissé Makes Sense for 76ers

The Sixers entered the season expecting Ariel Hukporti to help support Embiid.

Those plans changed when Hukporti suffered a torn Achilles tendon during a preseason game against the Knicks, sidelining him for the season.

That left Adem Bona as Philadelphia’s primary traditional backup center, with Dominick Barlow available for smaller frontcourt combinations.

Cissé would provide another option.

The 6-foot-11, 24-year-old center averaged 14.7 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 15 starts for the Texas Legends last season.

His rebounding, length and shot-blocking ability could address the 76ers’ need for an interior presence.

However, Cissé remains largely unproven against NBA competition.

Stein noted that he had logged only 36 minutes this season despite Mavericks coach Dusty May regularly using deep rotations.

That makes him a developmental acquisition rather than an established replacement for Embiid.

When Can 76ers Trade for Moussa Cissé?

Cissé becomes eligible to be traded Dec. 15 under the NBA’s standard offseason signing restrictions.

But there is an additional complication.

Dallas matched New York’s two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet in July. Consequently, Cissé must consent to any trade during the first year following the match.

He also cannot be traded to the Knicks during that period.

Philadelphia faces no such destination restriction.

Cissé is earning approximately $2.2 million this season, while his $2.6 million salary for 2027-28 is non-guaranteed.

That contract could appeal to a team seeking affordable depth without a significant long-term commitment.

What Draft Picks Can Philadelphia Offer Dallas?

Philadelphia has several draft assets that could facilitate a modest trade.

The 76ers retain their own 2029 and 2031 second-round picks, along with conditional 2027 second-round selections.

They also hold multiple 2028 second-round rights and their 2033 second-round pick.

Their first-round flexibility is more complicated.

Philadelphia owes a protected 2028 first-round pick to Brooklyn and its 2031 first-round selection to Boston.

Those obligations restrict other first-round trades under the Stepien Rule.

For a player with Cissé’s limited NBA experience, surrendering premium draft capital would be difficult to justify.

A second-round selection, potentially with protections or other conditions, appears a more realistic starting point.

Dallas has not agreed to trade Cissé, and Stein’s report does not establish that formal negotiations have begun.

Still, with the Mavericks facing a possible roster decision and the 76ers needing help behind Embiid, Philadelphia has reason to keep watching Dallas.