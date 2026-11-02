76ers Forward Makes Surprising Change to Recovery After Knee Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers have opened the season with strong results, even as key player availability has shifted from game to game. After beating the New York Knicks 98-93 in the NBA Cup, Philadelphia followed with a 109-104 comeback win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

The Sixers managed that second victory without LeBron James and Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 38 points, while Jaylen Brown returned from a one-game absence and scored 16. Philadelphia’s supporting cast has been important as the team navigates its early schedule.

Forward Jabari Walker has also returned after missing three games with a knee injury. His latest comments update his recovery as Philadelphia looks to maintain its early momentum.

Jabari Walker Adjusts Recovery Routine as He Works Toward Full Strength

ESPN’s Kris Rhim reported that Jabari Walker is still not fully recovered after returning from his knee injury, but has adjusted his diet and recovery routine to regain his strength.

Rhim wrote: “Jabari Walker said he’s still not 100% since returning from his knee injury, but he’s adjusted his diet and recovery routine to help get back to full strength, including eating raw turmeric.”

Walker has also been experimenting with raw ginger. As Rhim reported, “Yesterday, he tried raw ginger.”

Walker was less certain about continuing with that part of his routine. He said: “I didn’t know that was the consistency. It burns, and it doesn’t even dissolve. You just chew it, so I don’t know if I’m going to do the raw ginger.”

The update follows Walker’s return against Charlotte on October 31. He recorded 12 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes during the Sixers’ 109-104 win. He also made five of his eight field-goal attempts.

Walker had missed Philadelphia’s previous three games because of left patellar tendinopathy. His return gave the team additional frontcourt depth while Embiid was unavailable.

Walker’s minutes could depend on the team’s health and rotation, but his performance against Charlotte showed what he can contribute when called upon.

His immediate focus remains getting back to full strength.

Walker has already returned to the court, and Rhim’s report provides a look at the adjustments he is making as he continues his recovery.

Philadelphia’s depth has helped it handle recent absences. The team has also leaned on its veteran star’s leadership in close games.

LeBron James’ Leadership Helps Philadelphia Handle Late-Game Pressure

LeBron James’ influence has been evident during Philadelphia’s early-season close games.

After the Sixers’ win over the Knicks, Tyrese Maxey described James as a “calming presence,” pointing to his leadership and ability to settle the team during difficult stretches.

Maxey said James can help by securing rebounds, getting the ball, and calming the group. He also noted that James can deliver key baskets, as he did against New York.

VJ Edgecombe also highlighted James’ composure and communication.

Edgecombe said the veteran has experienced many late-game situations over his long career and helps teammates recognize actions before they unfold.

That guidance has mattered as Philadelphia has faced deficits and pressure late in games.

Against Charlotte, the Sixers responded after falling behind 101-94, scoring 13 consecutive points to take control. Maxey’s free throws and Edgecombe’s late three helped complete the comeback.

James sat out Saturday’s game for back and sciatica management after playing against the Knicks. His leadership remains part of the team’s developing identity, even when he is not on the floor.

As Walker continues working toward full strength, Philadelphia will look to sustain its momentum through contributions from its supporting cast and the composure its veteran star brings to close contests.