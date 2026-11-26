Wednesday night’s action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat included a triple-double showing from LeBron James.

While James has been playing impressively all season long, he reached another level against Miami. From the other side, Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo noticed something about LeBron, which is contributing to the superstar’s continued success at this stage of his career.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Comments On LeBron James

“He looks like he’s having fun, you know?” Antetokounmpo told reporters on Wednesday.

“I’m not gonna lie. It looks like he’s having fun. It doesn’t feel like he’s 41 years old. He gets to his spot. He’s able to play the game that he wants to play. Dictate the game for himself or his teammates. He can get to his spot. He’s still being himself. But as I said, the most important thing. It looks like he’s having fun. Like when he’s knocking deep threes like that, it’s kind of hard to guard.”

James has been in a bit of a three-point shooting slump this season, hitting under 30% of his shots from deep. He was feeling it against the Heat, putting up six attempts and knocking down four of them.

LeBron finished his 35-minute showing against the Heat with 25 points. He contributed a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 12 assists, while also coming up with a steal on the defensive end.

On the other side, Giannis Antetokounmpo checked in for 36 minutes. He continued his scoring success by putting up 32 points, shooting 11-for-18 from the field and hitting 10 out of his 13 free throws.

Antetokounmpo dialed a double-double with 14 rebounds. He also had four assists, two steals, and one block.

The Sixers defeated the Heat 111-104. After Wednesday’s action, the two teams will meet again on January 8.