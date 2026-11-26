Similar to Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James has struggled with his three-point shot throughout the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Although James is typically a 34.8% shooter on average from three, he’s been well below that with the Sixers, knocking down shots at a 27.5% clip, taking 3.6 attempts per game.

That didn’t cause him to shy away with his shot. He attempted six from deep–some from very deep–and hit on all but two of them against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

After the victory over the Heat, LeBron explained the recipe for breaking out of the slump, even if it’s just for one game.

LeBron James Addresses Shooting Struggles

“The work has been put in throughout my career. I’ve shot over, you know, I don’t know how many, over 10,000 reps,” James told reporters.

“I’m not ever worried about anything, it’s part of my game. Just takes the difference between the start of the season and now is that my legs are feeling better, ramp-up is feeling better, about to be 42 years old in a month, it takes a little bit longer for the ramp-up. Feeling pretty good as of late. I don’t ever be second-guessing myself or whatever the case may be because I know the work I put in.”

A Dominant Showing vs Heat

Against his former team, LeBron James checked in for 35 minutes on Wednesday night at home.

The star forward produced 25 points. He made a triple-double with 10 rebounds, 12 assists, and one steal.

Leading up to Wednesday’s Sixers-Heat game, the 76ers’ forward was averaging 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.