Tyrese Maxey led the Philadelphia 76ers through their latest victory with a 30-point outburst against the Miami Heat.

While Maxey’s been the Sixers’ leading scorer this season, he cooled down in the scoring department a bit over the last few weeks. Just two games ago against the Milwaukee Bucks, Maxey scored under 20 points for the third time in November, with 17 points.

Maxey’s teammates wanted a different version of him against Miami. He was urged to get more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor.

Tyrese Maxey Explains 76ers Teammates Encouraging More Scoring

“Guys kind of got on me about being aggressive,” Maxey told reporters.

“They don’t feel like I’ve been aggressive enough, so I had to kind of pick it up and do that.”

The star guard specifically name-dropped several players such as Dominick Barlow, Jabari Walker, and VJ Edgecombe. He also hinted that LeBron James had a level of involvement as well.

“Sometimes the flow of the season [affects aggressiveness],” Maxey continued.

“And then we have a lot of guys that can make plays. Sometimes, you just kind of get yourself lost in it, but I know I got to be aggressive to help my team win games.”

Tyrese Maxey vs Miami Heat

In the NBA Cup action on Wednesday, Maxey checked in for 37 minutes. He led the way with 21 shots from the field.

But knocking down 12 of his field goals, with three coming from beyond the arc, Maxey produced a team-high 30 points.

The Sixers defeated the Heat 111-104. They now move to 15-4 on the season, and 2-1 in NBA Cup play.