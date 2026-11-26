PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Tyrese Maxey led the Philadelphia 76ers through their latest victory with a 30-point outburst against the Miami Heat.
While Maxey’s been the Sixers’ leading scorer this season, he cooled down in the scoring department a bit over the last few weeks. Just two games ago against the Milwaukee Bucks, Maxey scored under 20 points for the third time in November, with 17 points.
Maxey’s teammates wanted a different version of him against Miami. He was urged to get more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor.
Tyrese Maxey Explains 76ers Teammates Encouraging More Scoring
“They don’t feel like I’ve been aggressive enough, so I had to kind of pick it up and do that.”
The star guard specifically name-dropped several players such as Dominick Barlow, Jabari Walker, and VJ Edgecombe. He also hinted that LeBron James had a level of involvement as well.
“Sometimes the flow of the season [affects aggressiveness],” Maxey continued.
“And then we have a lot of guys that can make plays. Sometimes, you just kind of get yourself lost in it, but I know I got to be aggressive to help my team win games.”
Tyrese Maxey vs Miami Heat
In the NBA Cup action on Wednesday, Maxey checked in for 37 minutes. He led the way with 21 shots from the field.
But knocking down 12 of his field goals, with three coming from beyond the arc, Maxey produced a team-high 30 points.
The Sixers defeated the Heat 111-104. They now move to 15-4 on the season, and 2-1 in NBA Cup play.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Tyrese Maxey led the Philadelphia 76ers through their latest victory with a 30-point outburst against the Miami Heat. While Maxey’s been the Sixers’ leading scorer this season, he cooled down in the scoring department a bit over the last few weeks. Just two games ago against the Milwaukee Bucks, Maxey scored under 20 points for […]