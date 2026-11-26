The Philadelphia 76ers recently got healthier with the return of the veteran forward, Dominick Barlow.

After a strong debut season with the Sixers in 2025-2026, Nick Nurse, VJ Edgecombe, and the rest of the 76ers were looking forward to his return to action after he suffered an unfortunate setback before the start of the 2026-2027 season.

Wednesday’s action against the Miami Heat was the third game for Barlow this season. As his minutes increase, Barlow is picking up right where he left off.

The second-year guard VJ Edgecombe discussed how great it’s been for the Sixers to have Barlow back with the team, as they continue to thrive while closing out November.

VJ Edgecombe Sends Heartfelt Message About Dominick Barlow

“Obviously, we see what he can do, I’m just glad that he’s back on the floor, obviously healthy. That’s the most important thing, Edgecombe said of Barlow on Wednesday night.

“Just being able to be on the floor, we all know he’s going to contribute.”

When Barlow returned for the 76ers on November 21 against the Milwaukee Bucks, he checked off the bench for 11 minutes. During that time, he went 5-for-6 from the field, scoring 12 points and coming down with four rebounds.

In the following game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Barlow shot 3-for-6 from the field, and produced six points, while coming down with two rebounds, and producing two blocks and one steal.

Against the Heat, Barlow checked in for 16 minutes off the bench. He shot 4-for-8 from the field to produce nine points. He teased a double-double with eight rebounds, and blocked a shot.

The Sixers took down the Heat 111-104. With that, they improved their record to 10-7 on the season.

On Friday, the 76ers will be back on the court for more NBA Cup action against the Indiana Pacers.