The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the greatest basketball players of all time on their roster, but LeBron James believes his days of having to carry a team every night are behind him. That doesn’t mean the four-time NBA champion has forgotten how to take over a game. He simply believes Philadelphia has enough talent around him that it shouldn’t always be necessary.

James recently discussed his responsibilities with the 76ers, making it clear that he no longer views himself as the player who must dominate every possession. His comments, shared by ESPN reporter Kris Rhim, offered an interesting perspective on how the veteran superstar approaches this stage of his career.

“I don’t think my job is to dominate the game every night for this ball club,” James said.

For Philadelphia, those comments are worth paying attention to. James isn’t questioning his ability to deliver when needed. Instead, he’s making it clear that the expectations surrounding his role have changed.

LeBron James Makes His Expectations Clear With 76ers

James pointed toward the talent surrounding him when explaining why he believes Philadelphia shouldn’t need him to carry the offense every night.

He referenced the team’s established award winners, its emerging point guard and young V.J. Edgecombe, emphasizing that the 76ers have other players capable of taking responsibility.

“My dues is paid and what I have done,” James said.

That statement carries weight coming from somebody with James’ accomplishments. He’s spent much of his career being the player everyone looks toward when a game gets difficult, whether that means scoring, creating opportunities or taking control late.

However, there is a difference between being capable of carrying a team and being expected to do it every night. James appears comfortable allowing his teammates to shoulder more responsibility while remaining available when Philadelphia needs another gear.

76ers Still Have LeBron James’ Superstar Ability Available

Perhaps the most interesting part of James’ comments was his confidence that he could still dominate whenever necessary.

“If they need me to dust off the cape from time to time, I can still accomplish that,” James said.

That should be encouraging for Philadelphia, but it also places expectations on the rest of the roster. If James isn’t planning to take over every night, other players must consistently produce.

The 76ers don’t need James proving his greatness every possession. They need him healthy, effective and prepared for the moments when experience matters most.

James believes he has already earned that approach. Now Philadelphia must show it can succeed without asking him to be Superman every night.

James backed up his comments against the Miami Heat on Nov. 25, recording 25 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, according to the NBA’s official box score. His triple-double showed that he can still take over a game without needing to dominate as a scorer.

For Philadelphia, that’s exactly what makes James so valuable. He can score when needed, but his ability to get teammates involved is just as important.

The 76ers have enough talent that James shouldn’t have to carry the team every night. However, when Philadelphia needs him to step up, he’s making it clear that he still has plenty left to offer.