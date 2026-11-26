Another big night went in the books for 41-year-old LeBron James on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat.

The Philadelphia 76ers forward was feeling with his shot, and took advantage of a short-handed lineup. After the game, he described the performance as “dusting his cape off.”

LeBron James has brought a ton of value to the 76ers since making his debut back in October. He’s sprinkled a little bit of everything in the pot.

However, Wednesday’s NBA Cup action was a different level for LeBron this season. It was a vintage performance for the eventual Hall of Famer. While James issued a reminder to the NBA that he could turn up and become that on any given night, he made it clear that’s still not his role in Philadelphia.

LeBron James Sends A Reminder About Roles

“I don’t think my job is to dominate the game every night for this ball club,” James told reporters on Wednesday night.

“We have a Finals MVP. We have a regular season MVP. We got an up-and-coming superstar point guard. You know, a young fella in VJ who’s up and coming as well. My dues is paid and done.”

Without Joel Embiid, and with just half of a night for Jaylen Brown, who left early with an injury, James checked in for 35 minutes against the Heat.

The superstar forward went 9-for-15 from the field, drilling four out of six shots from beyond the arc. He totaled 25 points, while also collecting 10 rebounds and dishing out 12 assists to secure the triple-double.

The 76ers took care of business against the Heat with a 111-104 win, advancing to 15-4 on the season and 2-1 in NBA Cup action. They’ll be back on the court on Friday to face the Indiana Pacers.