LeBron James had scored two points when the Philadelphia 76ers finished the first quarter down 32-29 to the Miami Heat. By the time Miami called a timeout in the second, he’d scored 12 in a four-possession burst and Philadelphia was up six. He added a layup to make it 14 straight Sixers points on the way to a 111-104 NBA Cup win Wednesday, Yahoo reports.

The fourth scoring possession sent Miami to its bench. James pulled up from deep on the left side for his third 3-pointer of the run. He gave a little shrug after the ball went in. Philadelphia led 45-39, and the arena played a remix that repeated his name while the Heat regrouped.

How LeBron James scored 14 straight Sixers points

The run started inside the arc. James finished through contact and made the free throw, then hit from the wing and again from up top. His third 3-pointer came with 7:32 left in the quarter. When he went back inside for a layup against Klay Thompson about two minutes later, the Sixers led 47-41. Philadelphia took a 62-53 advantage into halftime and stayed in front the rest of the game.

James had set his previous season high two nights earlier with 23 against Portland. The Trail Blazers made 19 threes in that game and handed the Sixers a loss. Against Miami, James made three in one stretch and already had 16 points by halftime.

James pointed to what Philadelphia did on the other end after giving up 32 points in the opening period. “We wanted to get back to our defensive identity,” he said, per AFP. Miami scored 21 in the second quarter, and even with Giannis Antetokounmpo finishing the night with 32 points and 14 rebounds, the Heat never reclaimed the lead.

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James sets up VJ Edgecombe and finishes his first Sixers triple-double

Joel Embiid missed the game with an illness, and Jaylen Brown left before halftime with tightness in his left hamstring. After Miami stayed within nine through three quarters, James spotted VJ Edgecombe running ahead in transition and threw a lob from Philadelphia’s side of midcourt. Edgecombe finished the fourth-quarter play to put the Sixers up 98-84.

James finished with twice as many assists as any other Sixer. Tyrese Maxey had six to go with a team-high 30 points, and Edgecombe added five assists of his own along with 18 points.

James likened his job as a passer to playing quarterback. He said he enjoyed watching his teammates “run the right routes” and that it was on him to deliver the ball “on time and on target.”

With 1:44 left, James grabbed his 10th rebound and drew a standing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd. He finished with 25 points and 12 assists, both season highs, to go with those 10 boards. The performance gave him his first triple-double in a Sixers uniform. At 41, with his birthday coming Dec. 30, he also became the oldest player to record an NBA triple-double, according to AFP.

The result moved Philadelphia to 15-4 and stopped Miami’s winning streak at seven games. The Heat could have clinched East Group B with a win. Instead, both teams finished the night at 2-1 in group play, leaving the group undecided heading into their final Cup games.