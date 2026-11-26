The Philadelphia 76ers witnessed another historic performance from LeBron James on Wednesday, Nov. 25, as the 41-year-old superstar continued defying expectations. However, his latest triple-double didn’t just catch the attention of basketball fans. It also earned him a memorable endorsement from one of professional wrestling’s biggest legends.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to social media following James’ performance against the Miami Heat, delivering an enthusiastic message that quickly turned into a declaration about James’ place in basketball history.

Flair wasn’t interested in debating statistics or comparing different eras. He made it clear that James belongs at the very top of his personal list.

“Congratulations @KingJames! You’ve Defied The Test Of Time! You Are The Greatest Basketball Player That’s Ever Lived,” Flair wrote on X.

Ric Flair Sends LeBron James a Thanksgiving Eve Message

Flair’s message came after James recorded a triple-double against Miami, adding another accomplishment to a career already filled with historic milestones. At 41 years old, James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, according to the broadcast graphic.

The achievement was especially meaningful considering how much James has accomplished throughout his career. Even after more than two decades in the NBA, he continues finding ways to produce performances that attract attention well beyond basketball.

Flair continued his message by explaining how much he admires the Philadelphia superstar.

“On Thanksgivng Eve, A Triple Double! OMG! If I Had Your Number, I Would Tell You That You’re The Greatest, And I’m Your Biggest Fan. Happy Thanksgiving! WOOOOO!” Flair wrote.

The message certainly sounded like something wrestling fans would expect from Flair. His trademark enthusiasm was on full display, but the praise itself was unmistakable.

LeBron James Continues Building His Legacy With 76ers

James’ latest accomplishment adds another chapter to the ongoing debate surrounding basketball’s greatest player. While Michael Jordan remains a popular choice among fans, Flair made it clear that James has earned his vote.

There is also something interesting about the timing of Flair’s comments. James is no longer the young superstar relying on overwhelming athleticism to dominate opponents. His game has evolved, allowing him to remain effective through experience, passing and an understanding of how to control possessions.

For Philadelphia, that combination remains valuable. James doesn’t need to lead every scoring category to make a difference, especially when he can create opportunities for teammates.

Flair’s message won’t settle the greatest-of-all-time debate, but it shows how far James’ influence reaches. On Thanksgiving Eve, one wrestling legend made sure another sports icon received his flowers.

And naturally, Flair couldn’t finish without a signature “WOOOOO!”