76ers’ LeBron James Flails in Nightmare Return to Cleveland

LeBron James got the chance to return to Cleveland on Friday night, which is usually a special homecoming for the kid from Akron, Ohio who made good for his hometown team.

Now playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, James got his usual pregame admiration from the Cleveland faithful, who have long-since forgiven him for “The Decision” — particularly after he came back to the Cavs and led them to the 2016 NBA title.

The boo birds still come out during the game when LeBron gets the ball, though, and there are definitely some audible jeers when he messes up.

And on Friday, there were a lot of jeers in little moments. King James had a nightmare evening in downtown Cleveland.

He might love the chance to play back home, but James will likely want to forget this night ever happened.

LeBron James Stats

When James pictures a homecoming, there’s no chance he envisions this.

LeBron scored just eight points with seven rebounds and three assists on Friday in Cleveland. He shot 3-for-12 from the floor.

He also had six turnovers in a brutal showing for the King.

His throw-away of the basketball early in the fourth quarter might’ve been the worst. James drove down the lane and looked to kick the ball out to a shooter on the perimeter. So he tossed it out — but he hadn’t actually seen a teammate. James’ pass went straight toward a referee along the sideline.

LeBron vs Cleveland: 8 PTS

7 REB

3 AST (6 TOV)

3-12 FG Welcome home. https://t.co/XwmFtuJBc5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 7, 2026

James hasn’t been a big scorer so far in his Philly career — which had begun 8-1 before Friday — but he’d done the little things well.

Back in Cleveland on this night, LeBron struggled to do anything well.

Joel Embiid Didn’t Help

This wasn’t all LeBron’s help on Friday.

Guess how many shots Joel Embiid made from the floor? You’d be right if you went with “none.”

Embiid was 0-for-9 from the field. He scored six points.

The 76ers went away from Embiid in favor of Jabari Walker for stretches in the second half.

The reality, though, is that this 76ers team needs LeBron and Embiid to play well — not at their peaks, which aren’t coming back, but well. If LeBron and Embiid combine for off-nights at the same time, though, it’s going to be very tough for Philadelphia to do much winning.