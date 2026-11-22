The Philadelphia 76ers have given their fans plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2026-27 NBA season, but LeBron James isn’t interested in celebrating too early. The four-time NBA champion recently discussed what has impressed him most about his new team, while offering an interesting explanation for why Philadelphia still has plenty of room to grow.

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, James believes the best thing the Sixers have done this season is buy into moving the basketball. That’s an encouraging assessment from someone who has spent more than two decades learning what separates talented NBA teams from legitimate championship contenders.

However, James also made it clear that Philadelphia isn’t supposed to have everything figured out in November. His comments suggest the veteran superstar understands that building something special requires more than winning games early in the season.

LeBron James Makes Interesting Admission About 76ers’ Progress

“Wouldn’t say anything has been bad and that’s a good thing and you wanna continue that,” James said, according to Rhim. “We have room for improvement. And we don’t want to be great in November either. That would be weird.”

That final sentence might catch some fans off guard, especially considering how much attention Philadelphia has received since James joined the organization.

However, there’s a reasonable explanation behind his thinking. The Sixers aren’t trying to build a team that peaks before Thanksgiving. They’re trying to develop the chemistry, consistency and defensive discipline necessary to compete when the playoffs arrive.

With James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown sharing the floor, Philadelphia has enough individual talent to make life difficult for opponents. The bigger challenge is making sure those players consistently trust one another instead of relying exclusively on their own scoring abilities.

That’s why James’ praise for the team’s passing is particularly meaningful.

Philadelphia 76ers Have Bigger Expectations With LeBron James

Philadelphia entered the season with championship expectations, and James’ arrival only increased the pressure surrounding the franchise. His experience brings another level of leadership to a roster that already featured established stars and promising young talent.

Still, collecting recognizable names doesn’t guarantee postseason success. The Sixers need everyone to understand their responsibilities, particularly when opponents begin making adjustments during a seven-game playoff series.

James knows that better than most players in NBA history. His comments suggest Philadelphia’s early progress has been encouraging without convincing him the team has reached its ceiling.

For Sixers fans, that’s probably the most important takeaway.

The 76ers have reasons to feel confident about their direction, but James clearly believes their best basketball should still be ahead of them. That’s an exciting comment for 76ers faithful to hear, considering the team is 14-3.