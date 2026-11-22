Philadelphia 76ers star Jaylen Brown (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The veteran wing missed the Sixers’ last two games against the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks after straining his hamstring against the Brooklyn Nets last Monday. It was a rough night overall for Brown, who was left bloodied earlier in the game after colliding with Julius Randle. Though he returned with a bandaged forehead, he pulled his hamstring late in the fourth quarter and exited with 1:44 remaining. Afterward, Brown described the muscle as a “little tight,” sparking concern in Philadelphia —though an MRI the next day thankfully ruled out a tear or severe strain.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury News

Alongside Brown, Dean Wade (hamstring) and Adem Bona (cervical spine sprain) are also listed as probable for Monday’s matchup against Portland. Wade has missed the previous two games, while Bona has been sidelined since Nov. 4 against Detroit. Despite the injuries, Philadelphia is riding a five-game winning streak and stands to get a major boost with the return of a starter and two key rotation pieces.

Philadelphia’s winning streak has afforded the team the luxury of patience with Brown. According to reports, the coaching staff held the 2024 NBA Finals MVP back from an extensive workload during his return to full practice on Saturday, though all signs point to him suiting up on Monday.

Sixers Keep Winning in Clutch

The Philadelphia 76ers are tied with the best record in the league, yet several advanced metrics paint them unfavorably as title contenders. Notably, they own the league’s 12th-best net rating despite racking up 14 wins in 17 games. Some view that disconnect as proof of mental toughness, pointing to the team’s 12-0 mark in clutch games — those decided by five points or fewer in the final five minutes

Following Saturday’s nail-biting 132-129 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey admitted the Sixers are still a ways off from reaching their true ceiling.

“We’ve got to play a 48-minute game,” Maxey said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

“We’re playing like 40-minute games or 24-minute games, 30-minute games. And soon, we’re going to have to put together a 48-minute game.”

Senior statesman LeBron James also feels the Sixers have a lot of room for improvement.

“We don’t want to be great in November. That would be weird,” he said.

The Sixers (14-3) look to extend their winning streak to six games against the Blazers (10-6) on Monday.