Tyler Herro scored 50 points for the last-place Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday afternoon, but the Philadelphia 76ers held on for a 132-129 win. Philadelphia stayed atop the Eastern Conference at 14-3. Afterward, LeBron James fielded a question about whether he cared how the Sixers were getting those wins.

“Yes. Yeah, it matters because we want to build habits. We want to try to take steps forward every game that we get the opportunity to do. And I know sometimes that it doesn’t happen that way. But we want to do that. We want to strive to be as great as we can every night offensively, defensively, special teams. So yeah, a win is a win. But there is ways to win, and there is ways to continue to build habits throughout this course of this marathon.”

The four-time MVP finished with 21 points, six assists, six rebounds, and three steals. Joel Embiid grabbed 17 rebounds to go with 26 points and nine assists, while Anfernee Simons chipped in 18 points off the bench. Even with those contributions, the Sixers had just three points to spare against a team that fell to 1-16.

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LeBron James says the Sixers talked through mistakes on the bench

By the time reporters asked James about the close call, the Sixers had already spent part of the afternoon talking about how they could have played better. James said those conversations took place on the bench during the game.

“We had conversations on the bench throughout the game, there’s a lot of things we could have done a lot better,” James said, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

James pointed out how difficult it is to win in any professional league. He said the Sixers appreciate the result and can still judge their play against what they want to accomplish over the season. His assessment was blunt. “We got to be a lot better.”

Philadelphia’s record matched that of the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA’s best after Saturday’s win. James pointed to the defense as one area Philadelphia could have handled better, even with enough scoring to get past Milwaukee.

James sees progress as Philadelphia adjusts on offense

James traced part of Philadelphia’s growth back to the preseason, when players were still getting a feel for when to pass and when to create a shot. Sometimes, he said, they moved the ball one pass too many.

“I think early on, like preseason, it looked a little weird. Guys were like overpassing, you know, looking weird,” James said.

James liked how the offense had developed since then. He also gave the defense credit for its work in the games leading up to Saturday.

“But that’s been great. And I think for the majority, our defense has been really good for the majority of the season,” he said.

“We don’t want to be great in November. That would be weird,” James said via Yahoo.

Philadelphia’s next game is at home against the Portland Trail Blazers. For James, it’s another chance to see whether the Sixers can carry what they’ve learned from a close win into the way they play the next one.