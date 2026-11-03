LeBron James Gets Bold Comparison From Jaylen Brown Amid 76ers’ Hot Start

The Philadelphia 76ers have opened the 2026-27 season with a 7-1 record, and their recent wins have shown how much their offense can gain when LeBron James turns rebounds into quick opportunities.

Philadelphia beat the Chicago Bulls 126-107 on Monday to extend its winning streak to four games, with James contributing 15 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

Jaylen Brown also played a central role, finishing with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Philadelphia’s blend of veteran playmaking and young athletic finishers has become an important part of its early-season success.

Jaylen Brown Compares LeBron James to a Quarterback

Jaylen Brown on LeBron's dynamic transition passing: "I love it when Bron rebounds because he's like a quarterback. He's either throwing that thing up or we get to push the pace." pic.twitter.com/UsZMmEqvkr — Zach Ciavolella (Cha-vo-lel-la) (@CiavoNBA) November 3, 2026

Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter Zach Ciavolella shared Brown’s praise for James’ ability to initiate transition offense.

Brown described James as a quarterback when he collects a rebound, explaining that his decisions help the team move before the defense is set.

“Yeah, I love it. I love it. I love it when Brown rebounds because he’s like a quarterback. He’s either throwing that thing up or we get to push the pace. So, um, just continuing to encourage us to run, um, and get out because that helps our offense a lot when we’re able to do that.”

Brown’s comments highlight the value of quick decisions after a defensive stop.

James can send the ball up the floor immediately, or Philadelphia can advance together and look for an early scoring chance. Either approach can speed up the tempo and pressure the opposing defense.

James’ passing shone against Chicago. He recorded nine assists, including seven in the first half.

Two near full-court bounce passes found VJ Edgecombe for easy finishes, showing how James’ vision connects with the rookie’s ability to run the floor.

Edgecombe finished with 21 points, while Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 11 assists.

The 76ers also scored 29 fast-break points against the Bulls. With Brown and Maxey providing scoring and Edgecombe attacking in transition, James’ playmaking gives Philadelphia another way to create offense.

His ability to read the floor and deliver the ball quickly has helped the group make use of its athleticism.

Brown’s praise of James’ passing offers a glimpse of Philadelphia’s offensive options, but the forward also made clear that the team’s strong start does not mean it has reached its ceiling.

Jaylen Brown Says Philadelphia 76ers Still Have Work to Do

Despite the 7-1 record, Brown said Philadelphia is still building chemistry and a defensive identity.

After scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds against Chicago, he stressed that the team has not yet produced its best basketball.

“We still got a long way to go to being like a really, really solid great team,” Brown said.

“But we’ve been able to win some games. We started out the season great, seven and one, and you haven’t seen our best version yet.”

Brown also discussed his physical condition. Knee, Achilles, and calf issues have affected his explosiveness, although he said he felt better against Chicago.

He is still working to regain his usual lift and ability to take off.

“I’m looking forward to getting that pop back in my step so I can, like, explode and take off,” Brown said.

He credited Maxey with leading the team alongside Joel Embiid, saying his own approach has been to complement Philadelphia’s established stars.

Brown also emphasized rebounding and defense as habits that must stay consistent.

“Our defense got to be non-negotiable,” Brown said. “You want to be a good team, defense is non-negotiable.”

Brown said Philadelphia cannot rely on turning up its defensive intensity only when a game becomes close. The 76ers next visit the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Nov. 4, with Brown’s message underscoring the work still ahead despite their impressive opening stretch.