LeBron James Reveals How He Treats 76ers Teammates Hours Before Nets Game

The Philadelphia 76ers continued their strong start to the 2026-27 NBA season with a 131-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

The result improved Philadelphia’s record to 11-3, keeping the team near the top of the Eastern Conference standings as it prepares for another road matchup.

LeBron James has become an important part of the Sixers’ plans during his first season with the franchise. The 41-year-old veteran brings extensive experience to a team with several younger players, and his scoring and playmaking remain valuable. Philadelphia will look to maintain its momentum when it visits the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

LeBron James Jokes About Hitting VJ Edgecombe in Practice

LeBron James offered a humorous explanation of how he has taught his younger teammates to stay alert whenever he has the basketball.

Following Philadelphia’s win over Indiana, James was asked how he helps teammates understand where and when to expect his passes.

“Hit him in the head a couple times,” James joked. “You can ask VJ for sure. I hit VJ a couple times.”

James was referring to rookie guard VJ Edgecombe, who occasionally failed to finish his routes during early training camp practices.

The veteran said he reminded Edgecombe that he could still receive a pass even when he didn’t think he was open.

“There was a couple times he didn’t finish his route in practice early on in training camp,” James explained. “I told him, I said, like, ‘Even when you don’t think you’re open, you’re gonna be open.”

James also discussed his connection with teammate Reese, explaining that they had worked out together during the previous six summers.

He recalled a pass against Indiana that caught Reese by surprise because the forward didn’t expect James to deliver the ball.

The comments followed praise from Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who described James as a “walking NBA basketball AI machine” because of his ability to recognize opposing teams’ plays.

James credited his basketball awareness to years of studying opponents, dating back to his youth and high school career.

He explained that understanding other players’ strengths, weaknesses and tendencies helps him anticipate plays and give teammates an advantage.

“Rick is great, one of the greatest coaches of all time,” James said. “I’ve had my battles with him over the years. That’s super humbling coming from a guy like that.”

LeBron James Moves Into Third Place on NBA’s All-Time Assists List

James’ comments came after another productive performance against Indiana.

He finished with 15 points, six rebounds and 11 assists, helping Philadelphia secure its 11th victory of the season.

His passing also delivered a major career milestone. James recorded his 12,092nd career assist in the fourth quarter, passing Jason Kidd to move into third place on the NBA’s all-time assists list.

John Stockton remains first with 15,806, while Chris Paul is second with 12,552.

James’ achievement added another major accomplishment to a career that already includes the NBA’s all-time scoring record.

His performance against the Pacers also demonstrated the importance of his playmaking within Philadelphia’s offense.

Jaylen Brown led the Sixers with 31 points, while Tyrese Maxey contributed 27.

Pascal Siakam scored 31 for Indiana, but Philadelphia held on for the seven-point victory.

The Sixers now turn their attention to Brooklyn, with Monday’s game offering another opportunity to build on their strong start. James’ experience and passing ability will remain important as Philadelphia continues developing its chemistry throughout the season.