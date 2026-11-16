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76ers’ Tacko Fall Took Unprecedented Celebrity Path Back to NBA

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 15: Tacko Fall #99 of the Philadelphia 76ers battles with Jay Huff #32 and Jalen Slawson #18 of the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Pacers 131-124. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Tacko Fall has been a known commodity for a while, kind of.

Everyone has known him as the 7-foot-6 center since his days at the University of Central Florida. His latest stop is the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s worth pointing out, though, that Fall actually took a wild stop before arriving with the 76ers for this season.

Tacko Fall’s Unprecedented Celebrity Path

GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: Tacko Fall #99 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

This is a conversation that started on social media on Sunday: Fall played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game less than a year ago.

That’s right. Fall was out on the court with a bunch of non-NBA players. His bit was simply being the 7-foot-6 dude out there.

Somehow, Fall has come roaring back into the NBA despite that.

This certainly has never happened before.

It’s crazy to think that it’s even possible. People in charge of lining up that Celebrity Game decided that Fall should play, because they didn’t think he had a key NBA future. And Fall was into it, because he likely wasn’t sure about it, either.

But here he is now, suiting up as a teammate of LeBron James with the 76ers.

Tacko Fall Stats

GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: Tacko Fall #99 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Fall played five minutes off the bench for the 76ers in Sunday’s 131-124 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Fall didn’t attempt a shot, but he had three rebounds, including two on the offensive end. He was a plus-1.

He also influenced a key sequence when he entered the game:

The 76ers didn’t have Joel Embiid on Sunday, which is part of why Fall got a short stint. Jabari Walker started at center, but the only other true center they had available was Fall.

Fall had played in two other games this season, a three-minute stint with one rebound and a one-minute stint with just one foul.

He’s far from a perfect player, but Fall is different, and that could occasionally come in handy for the 76ers.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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76ers’ Tacko Fall Took Unprecedented Celebrity Path Back to NBA

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