76ers’ Tacko Fall Took Unprecedented Celebrity Path Back to NBA

Tacko Fall has been a known commodity for a while, kind of.

Everyone has known him as the 7-foot-6 center since his days at the University of Central Florida. His latest stop is the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s worth pointing out, though, that Fall actually took a wild stop before arriving with the 76ers for this season.

Tacko Fall’s Unprecedented Celebrity Path

This is a conversation that started on social media on Sunday: Fall played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game less than a year ago.

That’s right. Fall was out on the court with a bunch of non-NBA players. His bit was simply being the 7-foot-6 dude out there.

Somehow, Fall has come roaring back into the NBA despite that.

I feel like not enough people talk about the fact that 9 months ago Tacko Fall was in the celebrity all star game, playing with Shams, influencers, and Matt Ishbia and now he’s playing in the NBA — will (@will_nba_hater) November 15, 2026

I feel like not enough people talk about the fact that 9 months ago Tacko Fall was in the celebrity all star game, playing with Shams, influencers, and Matt Ishbia and now he’s playing in the NBA https://t.co/lYU1rP69oK — will (@will_nba_hater) November 15, 2026

This certainly has never happened before.

It’s crazy to think that it’s even possible. People in charge of lining up that Celebrity Game decided that Fall should play, because they didn’t think he had a key NBA future. And Fall was into it, because he likely wasn’t sure about it, either.

But here he is now, suiting up as a teammate of LeBron James with the 76ers.

Tacko Fall Stats

Fall played five minutes off the bench for the 76ers in Sunday’s 131-124 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Fall didn’t attempt a shot, but he had three rebounds, including two on the offensive end. He was a plus-1.

He also influenced a key sequence when he entered the game:

After subbing Tacko Fall into the game, the Sixers go on an 8-2 run – all points scored by LeBron James. Two free throws off a Fall offensive rebound on a free throw, then a driving layup coming off a Fall screen, then a 20-foot jumper, then a transition lob from Tyrese Maxey. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 15, 2026

The 76ers didn’t have Joel Embiid on Sunday, which is part of why Fall got a short stint. Jabari Walker started at center, but the only other true center they had available was Fall.

Fall had played in two other games this season, a three-minute stint with one rebound and a one-minute stint with just one foul.

He’s far from a perfect player, but Fall is different, and that could occasionally come in handy for the 76ers.