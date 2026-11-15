76ers Unveil Never-Before-Used Starting Five With Joel Embiid Out

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting creative with their starting lineup as they prepare to face the Indiana Pacers without Joel Embiid.

Coach Nick Nurse has turned to Jabari Walker to start at center Sunday afternoon, giving the 24-year-old forward an opportunity in an injury-depleted frontcourt.

The Sixers announced a starting five of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James and Walker ahead of their 1 p.m. Eastern game at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The decision comes with Embiid sidelined because of right foot plantar fascia injury management.

Rather than relying entirely on James as an undersized center, Nurse will begin the game with Walker providing another body around the basket.

It’s a significant opportunity for a player who has spent much of the season in a reserve role.

Jabari Walker Gets Starting Opportunity With Joel Embiid Out

Walker is making his first start of the season.

He has primarily contributed off the bench, where his rebounding and willingness to do the less glamorous work have helped him carve out a role.

His assignment Sunday figures to be demanding.

With Embiid unavailable, the Sixers need Walker to provide physicality inside, compete for rebounds and help protect the paint without the defensive presence of their former MVP.

Nurse also has the flexibility to use James or Dean Wade at center in smaller lineups.

The lineup change reflects Philadelphia’s limited frontcourt options.

Adem Bona is sidelined with a cervical spine sprain, while Dominick Barlow remains out because of a low back stress reaction.

Ariel Hukporti is also unavailable with a right Achilles tendon injury.

Those absences have left Nurse with fewer traditional big men and increased the importance of Walker’s versatility.

The Sixers have nevertheless built a 10-3 record despite managing injuries early in the season.

LeBron James Returns as 76ers Adjust Without Embiid

While Embiid sits, Philadelphia welcomes James back after he missed Thursday’s 123-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

That game offered another reminder of the Sixers’ offensive firepower.

Maxey scored 27 points and added eight assists, while Embiid contributed 20 points as Philadelphia erased a 17-point first-quarter deficit.

With Embiid unavailable Sunday, James will have a larger responsibility helping organize the offense alongside Maxey.

The 41-year-old also enters the game approaching another career milestone.

James has 12,081 assists, leaving him 11 away from passing Jason Kidd for third place on the NBA’s all-time list.

His passing ability could become especially valuable with Walker occupying the center position.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is seeking its second victory over Indiana this season.

The Sixers rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Pacers 114-109 on Oct. 28.

Indiana enters Sunday’s rematch at 5-8 after defeating the New York Knicks 106-104 on Friday.

The Pacers are also dealing with significant injuries, including the absence of All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton because of a left hamstring strain.

For Philadelphia, Sunday’s lineup provides another test of its depth.

Walker won’t be expected to replace Embiid’s scoring. But his ability to rebound, defend and hold his own against Indiana’s frontcourt could determine how effectively the Sixers manage another afternoon without their franchise center