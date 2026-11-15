76ers Make Roster Recall Before Facing Pacers

With a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Indiana Pacers approaching, the Philadelphia 76ers made one more under-the-radar roster move with the 22-year-old forward, Justin Edwards.

Following a second-straight run in the NBA G League with the Delaware Blue Coats, Justin Edwards was recalled by the Sixers.

The young forward will be available for the Sixers to play on Sunday if they need him.

Justin Edwards Bounces Back

Following the 76ers’ latest run against the Toronto Raptors, the team assigned Labaron Philon and Edwards to the NBA G League.

Edwards had a rough first night. He checked in for 30 minutes, shooting 1-for-10 from the field, going scoreless from three.

He finished the game with two points, four rebounds, and one assist. The Blue Coats dropped the matchup against the Maine Celtics with a 142-116 loss.

Although the Sixers recalled Philon, Edwards got a chance to play again on Saturday night for a rematch against the Celtics. He shot 9-for-17 from the field, hitting on three of his threes.

Edwards finished the game with 23 points, two assists, and two steals. It was a much better showing for the third-year forward, who helped the Blue Coats secure a 130-119 win.

Next Up For The Sixers

This season, Edwards has averaged just 2.5 minutes in six games off the bench.

He is currently outside of the 76ers’ rotation. When they take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Edwards might remain on the bench unless Nick Nurse wants a three-point spark, or the game reaches garbage time.