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76ers Make Roster Recall Before Facing Pacers

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Nick Nurse of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on November 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Indiana Pacers approaching, the Philadelphia 76ers made one more under-the-radar roster move with the 22-year-old forward, Justin Edwards.

Following a second-straight run in the NBA G League with the Delaware Blue Coats, Justin Edwards was recalled by the Sixers.

The young forward will be available for the Sixers to play on Sunday if they need him.

Justin Edwards Bounces Back

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Justin Edwards #11 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against Tyler Bilodeau #34 of the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Barclays Center on October 08, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Following the 76ers’ latest run against the Toronto Raptors, the team assigned Labaron Philon and Edwards to the NBA G League.

Philadelphia 76ers v Sacramento Kings
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Justin Edwards #11 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a three-point shot in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on March 19, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Edwards had a rough first night. He checked in for 30 minutes, shooting 1-for-10 from the field, going scoreless from three.

He finished the game with two points, four rebounds, and one assist. The Blue Coats dropped the matchup against the Maine Celtics with a 142-116 loss.

Although the Sixers recalled Philon, Edwards got a chance to play again on Saturday night for a rematch against the Celtics. He shot 9-for-17 from the field, hitting on three of his threes.

Edwards finished the game with 23 points, two assists, and two steals. It was a much better showing for the third-year forward, who helped the Blue Coats secure a 130-119 win.

Next Up For The Sixers

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 14: Ben Saraf #77 of the Brooklyn Nets drives past Justin Edwards #11 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

This season, Edwards has averaged just 2.5 minutes in six games off the bench.

He is currently outside of the 76ers’ rotation. When they take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Edwards might remain on the bench unless Nick Nurse wants a three-point spark, or the game reaches garbage time.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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