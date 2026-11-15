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Kelly Oubre Gets Honest On Leaving 76ers For Pacers In NBA Free Agency

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Indiana Pacers' guard Kelly Oubre Jr gives an interview during a practice session ahead of their NBA basketball match against the Denver Nuggets at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City on November 6, 2026. (Photo by Carl de Souza / AFP via Getty Images)

Kelly Oubre Jr. left the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA free agency over the summer.

Now with the Indiana Pacers, Oubre got a chance to return to Xfinity Mobile Arena for the first time on Sunday afternoon to take on his former team.

While Oubre has history with the Sixers—and technically could’ve returned to the Sixers for another run—the veteran wing admitted that he heard “whispers” that first-year President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey had a plan to add some guys from his former team.

Philly’s first signing ended up being Dean Wade from the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Oubre wasn’t ruled out for Gansey and the 76ers right out of the gate, Oubre seemed to have an idea that his time was up in Philadelphia.

“I heard whispers that he wanted some of his Cleveland guys, and I was like, ‘OK, cool. I’m a Philly guy. So, I guess you know when he comes over, I will no longer be a Philly guy,’ and that was kind of the situation at hand,” Oubre told reporters on November 15, according to Sixers Wire.

“No bad blood, because business is business at the end of the day. They have a great team over there, and they put together a team that they think that’s the best for them. So I’ll be alright elsewhere. So I figured it out.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. Joins The Pacers

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 13: Kelly Oubre Jr. #10 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates with teammate Obi Toppin #1 following an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

After spending the past few seasons starting for the Sixers, Oubre became intrigued by the Indiana Pacers.

Pace, culture, attitude, and the coaching staff played a part in appealing to Oubre over the summer.

“It’s a fast-paced style of basketball. It’s a bunch of guys who work collectively as a unit, and kind of figure it out from there. I thought that would be a great opportunity for me to kind of just come and free flow play,” Oubre explained.

“…Coach Rick Carlisle is a legend, Hall of Fame coach, and they wanted me. So, I love people who want me.”

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 10: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks during the first quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Heading into Sunday’s action, Oubre had appeared in 11 games for the Pacers. He started in seven of those matchups, and averages 24.0 minutes per game.

With his playing time slightly down in Indiana, Oubre has posted averages of 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He shoots 43.9% from the field and has hit just 21.4% of his threes, while taking 3.8 threes per game.

During his time with the Sixers, Oubre appeared in 178 games. He produced 14.9 points per game, along with 5.4 rebounds per game, and 1.6 assists per game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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