LeBron James Didn’t Foresee Historical NBA Moment In 76ers-Pacers Game

During the Philadelphia 76ers’ Sunday afternoon matchup (November 16) against the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James made history.

The veteran forward moved up the NBA’s assist leaderboard, surpassing former NBA guard and head coach Jason Kidd, moving to No. 3 on the list.

Kidd now sits in front of Russell Westbrook in the No. 4 spot. Meanwhile, LeBron’s 12,092 assists are now chasing Chris Paul.

Last season, Paul called it a career after dialing up 12,552 assists. He trails John Stockton, who produced 15,806 assists in 1,504 games.

LeBron James Reacts To Latest Accomplishment

“I mean, obviously it’s super humbling,” LeBron James told reporters after his accomplishment on Sunday.

“It’s something that I didn’t obviously foresee in my career, but I knew assists meant a lot to me. Just the movement of the ball. Being able to find my teammates and put the ball on time and on target, and also just being linked with some of the greats that have ever played this game, and also a dear friend of mine, J-Kidd. So it’s pretty special.”

LeBron James vs Indiana Pacers

The Sixers hosted the Pacers for their second meeting this season on Sunday.

James checked in for 33 minutes. He shot 5-for-8 from the field, and went 5-for-6 from the charity stripe to score 15 points.

LeBron notched a double-double by dishing out 11 assists. He turned the ball over just twice. James was a few rebounds shy of getting a double-double.

The 76ers ended up taking care of business against the Pacers without Joel Embiid. Philadelphia defeated Indiana with a final score of 131-124.

What’s Next For The Sixers?

After advancing to 11-3 on the season, the Sixers have a quick turnaround.

On Monday, November 16, the 76ers are paying a visit to the Brooklyn Nets. Since it’s the second leg of a back-to-back set, there is a chance that LeBron could get the night off due to injury management.

That’s how the Sixers have operated with James all season long.