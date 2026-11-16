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LeBron James Didn’t Foresee Historical NBA Moment In 76ers-Pacers Game

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Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 08: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on November 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

During the Philadelphia 76ers’ Sunday afternoon matchup (November 16) against the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James made history.

The veteran forward moved up the NBA’s assist leaderboard, surpassing former NBA guard and head coach Jason Kidd, moving to No. 3 on the list.

Kidd now sits in front of Russell Westbrook in the No. 4 spot. Meanwhile, LeBron’s 12,092 assists are now chasing Chris Paul.

Last season, Paul called it a career after dialing up 12,552 assists. He trails John Stockton, who produced 15,806 assists in 1,504 games.

LeBron James Reacts To Latest Accomplishment

Indiana Pacers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 15: Vj Edgecombe #77 and LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers react against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Pacers 131-124. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“I mean, obviously it’s super humbling,” LeBron James told reporters after his accomplishment on Sunday.

“It’s something that I didn’t obviously foresee in my career, but I knew assists meant a lot to me. Just the movement of the ball. Being able to find my teammates and put the ball on time and on target, and also just being linked with some of the greats that have ever played this game, and also a dear friend of mine, J-Kidd. So it’s pretty special.”

LeBron James vs Indiana Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 08: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles up the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on November 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Sixers hosted the Pacers for their second meeting this season on Sunday.

James checked in for 33 minutes. He shot 5-for-8 from the field, and went 5-for-6 from the charity stripe to score 15 points.

LeBron notched a double-double by dishing out 11 assists. He turned the ball over just twice. James was a few rebounds shy of getting a double-double.

The 76ers ended up taking care of business against the Pacers without Joel Embiid. Philadelphia defeated Indiana with a final score of 131-124.

What’s Next For The Sixers?

Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 06: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers tosses chalk in the air prior to a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on November 06, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

After advancing to 11-3 on the season, the Sixers have a quick turnaround.

On Monday, November 16, the 76ers are paying a visit to the Brooklyn Nets. Since it’s the second leg of a back-to-back set, there is a chance that LeBron could get the night off due to injury management.

That’s how the Sixers have operated with James all season long.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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