As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, November 6, the star guard Tyrese Maxey lands in his first MVP conversation of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

NBA.com’s Shaun Powell released the first top-10 ranking this season, and Maxey shows up in the top five.

Coming in behind the MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at No. 4 is Tyrese Maxey.

76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Trails Luka Doncic In Special NBA Rank

Look who’s leading the starry Sixers in scoring? It’s none other than Maxey, whose contributions and talent are being recognized by newcomers Brown and LeBron James, and they’ve anointed Maxey as the lead singer of the group. Maxey is not only among the league’s top scorers, but he also ranks high in steals and is showing every bit the evidence of a solid two-way player. He’s a major reason the Sixers are off to a solid start. via NBA.com

At the top of the list is Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic. He is followed by San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comes in at No. 3.

Tyrese Maxey’s 2026-2027 NBA Season So Far

Maxey has managed to play in every game for the Sixers so far this season. He’s the only member of the starting five to do so.

In nine games, Maxey has shot 48.6% from the field and hit on 34.8% of his threes to produce 28.0 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Maxey is dishing out 5.4 assists per game and coming down with 3.8 rebounds per game. Not typically praised for his defense, Maxey’s 1.6 steals per game have helped the 76ers’ strong defensive start to the year.