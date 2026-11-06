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76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Trails Luka Doncic In Special NBA Rank

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Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Vj Edgecombe #77 talks to Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, November 6, the star guard Tyrese Maxey lands in his first MVP conversation of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

NBA.com’s Shaun Powell released the first top-10 ranking this season, and Maxey shows up in the top five.

Coming in behind the MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at No. 4 is Tyrese Maxey.

76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Trails Luka Doncic In Special NBA Rank

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Look who’s leading the starry Sixers in scoring? It’s none other than Maxey, whose contributions and talent are being recognized by newcomers Brown and LeBron James, and they’ve anointed Maxey as the lead singer of the group.

Maxey is not only among the league’s top scorers, but he also ranks high in steals and is showing every bit the evidence of a solid two-way player. He’s a major reason the Sixers are off to a solid start. via NBA.com

At the top of the list is Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic. He is followed by San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comes in at No. 3.

Tyrese Maxey’s 2026-2027 NBA Season So Far

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Tyler Kolek #13 of the New York Knicks during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Maxey has managed to play in every game for the Sixers so far this season. He’s the only member of the starting five to do so.

In nine games, Maxey has shot 48.6% from the field and hit on 34.8% of his threes to produce 28.0 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Maxey is dishing out 5.4 assists per game and coming down with 3.8 rebounds per game. Not typically praised for his defense, Maxey’s 1.6 steals per game have helped the 76ers’ strong defensive start to the year.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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