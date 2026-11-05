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Cavaliers Make Roster Move Before Facing 76ers For NBA Cup Game

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Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Before the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers meet for NBA Cup action on Friday, November 6, the home team made a roster move.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Cavaliers are making a shift with their two-way players.

Earlier in the week, the Cavaliers managed to convince Norchad Omier to pass up his opportunity to join the Minnesota Timberwolves and flip his commitment to Cleveland.

The Cavaliers made a follow-up move, cutting ties with Riley Minix.

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Clippers
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Kobe Brown #24 of the Indiana Pacers and Norchad Omier #55 of the Los Angeles Clippers on court in the second half at Intuit Dome on March 04, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“Update: After agreeing to a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Norchad Omier has changed his mind and plans to sign a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told Hoops Hype.

The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to waive two-way forward Riley Minix, league sources told HoopHype. Minix averaged 18.0 points on 51.9% shooting from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in the G League last season.” via Michael Scotto

Cavaliers Will Host The 76ers On Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives around Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Cavaliers are doing some light roster shifting before welcoming the 76ers to Ohio for their second matchup of the season.

Back on October 22, the Sixers hosted the Cavaliers for their home opener. Although the Cavs got off to a 29-point lead, the 76ers didn’t lay down and accept defeat.

Instead, the Sixers pulled off one of the most shocking comebacks their franchise has seen. Philadelphia ended up winning 114-106. Since then, they’ve lost just one game to the Detroit Pistons, who the Sixers defeated on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are coming off a two-game losing streak. At this stage of the year, the Cavs are 4-4. They hold a 3-1 record at home. Meanwhile, the Sixers have yet to lose a game on the road.

Friday’s 7:30 PM ET tip will hold NBA Cup significance. For the Cavs, it’s their first tournament action. For the Sixers, they are 1-0, with a five-point difference after defeating the New York Knicks. They currently trail the Miami Heat in the standings.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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