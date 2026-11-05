Cavaliers Make Roster Move Before Facing 76ers For NBA Cup Game

Before the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers meet for NBA Cup action on Friday, November 6, the home team made a roster move.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Cavaliers are making a shift with their two-way players.

Earlier in the week, the Cavaliers managed to convince Norchad Omier to pass up his opportunity to join the Minnesota Timberwolves and flip his commitment to Cleveland.

The Cavaliers made a follow-up move, cutting ties with Riley Minix.

“Update: After agreeing to a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Norchad Omier has changed his mind and plans to sign a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told Hoops Hype. The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to waive two-way forward Riley Minix, league sources told HoopHype. Minix averaged 18.0 points on 51.9% shooting from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in the G League last season.” via Michael Scotto

Cavaliers Will Host The 76ers On Friday

The Cavaliers are doing some light roster shifting before welcoming the 76ers to Ohio for their second matchup of the season.

Back on October 22, the Sixers hosted the Cavaliers for their home opener. Although the Cavs got off to a 29-point lead, the 76ers didn’t lay down and accept defeat.

Instead, the Sixers pulled off one of the most shocking comebacks their franchise has seen. Philadelphia ended up winning 114-106. Since then, they’ve lost just one game to the Detroit Pistons, who the Sixers defeated on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are coming off a two-game losing streak. At this stage of the year, the Cavs are 4-4. They hold a 3-1 record at home. Meanwhile, the Sixers have yet to lose a game on the road.

Friday’s 7:30 PM ET tip will hold NBA Cup significance. For the Cavs, it’s their first tournament action. For the Sixers, they are 1-0, with a five-point difference after defeating the New York Knicks. They currently trail the Miami Heat in the standings.